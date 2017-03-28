Academy of Creative Coaching to Offer Milwaukee-Based Accelerated Coach Certification Program ICF (International Coach Federation) approved three-weekend accelerated Associate Certified Coach training. Live face-to-face courses for three consecutive weekends, beginning Friday, June 2. Upon completion of the program, students are recognized as ICF approved certified coaches and meet the training hours necessary to pursue the Associate Certified Coach credential. Now enrolling for the three-weekend accelerated program. Classes begin June 2. MILWAUKEE - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Academy of Creative Coaching, an ICF (



The Academy of Creative Coaching has an established reputation for providing life-changing training to students from a variety of professional, cultural, educational, and economic backgrounds. Courses are taught by the Academy's team of experienced and dedicated credentialed faculty (https://academyofcreativecoaching.com/ about-acc/). The curriculum is philosophically grounded in human development and positive psychology theories and culminate into its own three-tiered philosophy for creative life change: Intelligence, Inspiration, and Innovation.



Coursework covers the definition of coaching, the ICF core competencies, coaching ethics, communication skills, relationship building, conflict resolution, cultural competency, utilization of strengths, and business development. Students can create their own specialization or have the option to select from the following: Executive, Life, Relationship, Career, Educational Success, Cultural Competency, and Health & Wellness Coaching.



The extended program, for those who desire to go beyond the accelerated courses, includes two business development courses – a foundational course and a funding course for those looking to launch their own coaching businesses. This enables students to graduate with essential life-changing tools, a firm understanding of the ICF core competencies, and a solid set of business savvy strategies for entrepreneurial success.



The accelerated program is appropriate for those individuals who desire to develop or enhance their effectiveness as a professional coach. Past graduates include therapists, social workers, educators, consultants, managers, athletic trainers, ministers, retirees, and stay-at-home parents wanting or needing to help people improve and achieve various goals. Upon completion of the program, students are recognized as ICF approved certified coaches and have earned the training hours necessary to pursue the ICF Associate Certified Coach credential.



For more information about the Academy of Creative Coaching's accelerated program, please visit: https://academyofcreativecoaching.com/ designs/all- face-to-face- design/. To maintain an optimal classroom experience, only 25 seats are available per class.



Contact

Valencia Blunt-Hayles

800-861-8490

valencia@academyofcreativecoaching.com



Photo:

