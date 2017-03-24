News By Tag
Eclipse Cash Systems to Provide College Basketball Fans with ATMs during NCAA Final Four Event
Thanks to Eclipse Cash Systems, basketball fans attending the Final Four can score all the cash they need for beer, food and souvenirs at over 50 mobile ATMs strategically located throughout the stadium and NCAA-sponsored events
"We are honored to have been selected to be the ATM provider for the NCAA Final Four event," says Derek Smith, president of Eclipse Cash Systems.
Eclipse, the country's premier special event ATM provider, will deploy 24 ATMs at the University of Phoenix Stadium – the site of the Final Four event. An additional 30 ATMs will be on-site at the University of Phoenix, the Phoenix Convention Center and the Margaret T. Hance Park, which will host the March Madness Music Festival. Headliners include Aerosmith, The Chainsmokers, Toby Keith and Macklemore with Ryan Lewis.
Serving large venues since 2003, Eclipse has constantly evolved to meet the needs of the events they service. The Arizona-based company provides ATMs for more than 300 events a year including some of the largest events in the United States such as the Super Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Indianapolis 500 and Summerfest in Milwaukee. In addition, Eclipse serves countless smaller events around the U.S. together with their extensive network of affiliates.
"To ensure top level service and provide reliable cash access for ATM users, we have historically chosen Genmega as our ATM partner. The Final Four is no exception" says Smith.
Wes Dunn, senior vice president of sales for Genmega, said "we work hard to provide high-quality technology for our ATM partners and are pleased to have been selected by the Eclipse team as their go to ATM manufacturer for the NCAA Final Four."
ABOUT ECLIPSE — Based in Chandler, Arizona, Eclipse is a nationally recognized Independent Service Operator that provides ATM service for some of the largest events in the United States. Founded in 2003, Eclipse also offers ATM sales and service, placement, processing, wireless connectivity, security products, business consulting and a comprehensive, in-house ATM repair and parts facility. Contact Eclipse at 800.390.0996 or www.eclipseatm.com.
