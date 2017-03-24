News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rebranded Nyc Internet Radio Station Garners Luminary Guests
Rebranded nyc internet radio station garners luminary guests john edward & don miguel ruiz jr in first month. The rob and cali show attracts spiritual superstars spanning john edward, don miguel ruiz jr, karena virginia and many more
The Rob and Cali Show is undoubtedly a hub for thought-provoking insights, a roster of stellar guests and spiritual guidance grounded in humor and candid observations. Superstar spiritual influencers gracing the microphones include healer and author, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr., celebrity mindfulness coach, Karena Virginia and medical intuitive, Tony Leroy.
Fresh off the heels of an inspiring revitalization of the TalkRadio.NYC brand, including a new website, clever domain name transfer and a new electric blue logo, the burgeoning radio station has catapulted its reach to grasp the attention of a coveted list of VIPs. Specifically, The Rob and Cali Show has notably set foot on the talk radio scene this year with an all-star lineup that has been the focus of much attention. Their show's slogan says it all, "We are your life coaches. Two semi-enlightened friends talk openly about life, love and the pursuit of being yourself."
For each fresh interview, the recordings will be immortalized in downloadable podcast form and can be found on the station's website (http://talkradio.nyc/
Rob Kaye is a life coach and radio personality in New York City. With his relaxed demeanor and personable nature, he's helped many clients improve their relationships, careers and overall enjoyment of life. His inspirational album and e-book YOU ARE THE HERO: Coaching and Affirmations is a portable coach for the mind, body and soul.
Cali Alpert is a 3-time Emmy award-winning TV producer, media consultant and interviewer who has worked with luminaries including Dr. Oz, Meredith Vieira, and Deepak Chopra, creating programming for networks like E!, NBC, Fox, VH1 and Hay House. Her exchanges with thousands of celebrities, wellness experts, and strangers encountered in her travels have garnered her a reputation for insightful questioning, heartfelt storytelling and intuitive life guidance.
www.TheRobandCaliShow.com
ABOUT TALKRADIO.NYC
Helmed by Executive Producer, Sam Liebowitz, TalkRadio.NYC is a broadcast-quality Internet Radio Station fueled by a mission to Empower, Uplift and Educate the global audience. Featured shows are hosted by expert professionals, for professionals, and touch upon many areas of life. Topics include Business, Health & Wellness, Non-profits, Spiritual Development, Consciousness, Pop Culture, and much more. Formerly known as Talking Alternative Broadcasting, this thriving media outpost is proud to be the premiere source for quality Internet Radio in New York City. Weekly hosts include Cali Alpert, Rob Kaye, Kai Cole, Sam Liebowitz, Joan Pelzer, Mark Torres, Oriya Pollak, Adam Jeffrey Weinberg, Michael Dolce, Joseph A. Bondy, Toni Martignetti and more… "We are the Future of Radio!"
For more information, please visit www.talkradio.nyc
Connect with us: Twitter @TalkingAlternative | www.facebook.com/
Contact
Kai Cole
Kai@kaisociety.com
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse