Barcoding, Inc. to Present Two Seminars and Host a Mix & Mingle at ProMat 2017
Systems integrator will showcase latest technology at booth S3593 and host two speaking sessions on wide area RFID applications and continuous improvement best practices
At its booth S3593, Barcoding will also be showcasing a #SupplyChainGeek Innovation Bench, which features the latest devices from Zebra Technologies, a RFID PLINKO game, a RFID key management solution and a "fuel-up" phone charging station. Further, as a proud supporter of Promat's Student Days, Barcoding will be hosting over 200 students who are looking to gain a real-world understanding of the products, services and technologies that enable the supply chain.
Seminar #1 Details:
•What: "Transformative Power of Wide Area Passive RFID"
•Who: Tom O'Boyle, director of RFID
•When: Monday, April 3 from 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. (CST)
•Where: Theatre F of Chicago's McCormick Place South
•Key Takeaways: New passive wide area RFID technology, as well as how and when to deploy the technology in a supply chain environment to gain operational efficiencies.
•Includes information from our partner Impinj
Seminar #2 Details:
•What: "Identify Opportunities in Your Supply Chain Before They Become an Issue"
•Who: Chase Sowden, supply chain architect
•When: Tuesday, April 4 from 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. (CST)
•Where: Theatre D of Chicago's McCormick Place South
•Key Takeaways: The importance of being proactive with your supply chain and not reactive, as well as learning how to look for opportunities to improve your supply chain.
•Includes information from our partner Honeywell
Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, "The Barcoding staff is excited to not only be in attendance at ProMat 2017, but to give two great seminars on wide area RFID and opportunities for supply chain improvements and to support the Student Days initiative. I highly encourage those in attendance to visit us in booth S3593 to experience new technology first-hand and gain insight on how to become more efficient, accurate, and connected in the supply chain."
Join the #SupplyChainGeeks at Barcoding, Inc. for a free, post-ProMat Mix and Mingle on Tuesday, April 4 where they will be brewing up some supply chain automation and innovation, along with food and refreshments. Barcoding's partners will also be attendance to help serve up good conversation and great networking opportunities. To register for the Mix and Mingle, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
For more information about the seminars, please visit: http://www.barcoding.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables, and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network.
For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
