Milwaukee Area Dentist Tony Cigno Publishes New Article on Treatments for Serious Gum Disease
Greenfield, WI — March 30, 2017 — Wisconsin Dentist Tony Cigno recently published an article titled, "Gum Disease Treatments: When Gum Disease Gets Serious, What Can You Do?"
Nobody likes to hear they've got gum disease—especially serious gum disease. After all, as Dr. Cigno says, "Serious gum disease usually requires serious gum disease treatments."
Serious gum disease that goes untreated can be harmful to health overall. It's even been associated with heart problems due to prolonged inflammation. Letting it go too long also limits your treatment options.
Severe gingivitis even has its own name—periodontitis. Perhaps surprisingly, the CDC reports nearly ½ of all Americans 30+ have periodontitis. Yet, says Dr. Cigno, this is totally unnecessary. If caught early, gum disease is very easy to treat.
He states, "It simply doesn't have to get to this point. With all the gum disease treatments available today, it only makes sense to catch gum disease early, fix it, and keep all your own teeth intact."
Dr. Cigno further dives into information the reader might find helpful in understanding gum disease and gum disease treatments by explaining, in-depth, exactly how it progresses from slight inflammation of the gums to serious periodontitis.
From there, Dr. Cigno discusses non-surgical gum disease treatments like scaling and root planning, as well as other treatments like pocket reduction, gum grafts, and regenerative procedures.
However, as Dr. Cigno adds, "Despite the effectiveness of many gum disease treatments, as with most anything, the best remedy is an ounce of prevention. Taking care of your teeth and gums is the best way to prevent gingivitis and subsequently, prevent periodontitis."
The entire article can be found here: http://www.cignodental.com/
About Dr. Tony Cigno
Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Antonio (Tony) Cigno has been practicing dentistry for 25 years. He received a DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Cigno is also finishing a Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry.
Additionally, he has written and published several articles and is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Functional Orthodontics, and the International Association of Orthodontics. Dr. Cigno was Wisconsin's very 1st and Premiere Provider of Fastbraces and one of 10 senior master affiliates in the world.
Committed to continuing education, Dr. Cigno has completed over 600 hours of additional courses in implant dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, myofascial pain/occlusion and operative dentistry. He also has another 400 hours in interpersonal communication training.
