Missouri Preparedness Program Named to "Family-Friendly 50"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, Parents Magazine and Kansas City-based Hallmark announced their "Family-Friendly 50" for 2017.  The Mid America Teen Community Emergency Response Team, based in Saint Charles County, Missouri, was named to the top 10 family-friendly programs in the U.S.  Others in the top 10 included Building Families for Children, Annie E. Casey Foundation, Fit Kids, and CASA.

The program performs on average seven to eight classes a year and has trained more than 1,500 teens and adults how to assist in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. The students learn how to provide basic medical aid, put out small fires, manage utilities, perform search and rescue techniques and collect important information to share with first responders. Several of the programs' graduates have used the skills they've learned to save the life of an elderly neighbor from a house fire, assist with motorcycle accidents and attend to victims with serious injuries.

Last year, the Mid America TEEN CERT program was recognized for the second year in a row as the No. 1 Emergency Preparedness Program and Child and Youth Emergency Program for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Preparedness in America.

