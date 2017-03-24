Wynwood's First Tech Start-Up to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary

Waltham Technologies pioneered Miami's Start-Up community in Wynwood

-- Wynwood's very first tech start-up is celebrating its 5-year anniversary. Waltham Technologies, located in the heart of the vibrant Wynwood Arts District, is a tech firm that specializes in data collecting and digital publishing through commerce throughout a diverse network of websites.Owner Burton Katz, converted a 5,000-square foot warehouse into more than just a vision. Katz took his small 12-employee company and grew it into a successful international business. With offices in Costa Rica, Uruguay and Los Angeles, Waltham Technologies now employs over 160 people within its affiliated owned companies.Waltham Technologies, housing its very own ice cream shop, Serendipity, it is located across the street from The LAB and two doors down from Zak the Baker, has witnessed Wynwood's drastic evolution from a few warehouses with some street art to Miami's very own Silicon Valley."Five years ago, our company, much like Wynwood was just an idea. As the neighborhood evolved and developed, so have we. It has helped inspire our corporate culture and by trendsetting the tech movement in the area, we hope to have helped define Wynwood's culture as well," said Katz.As the first tech start-up in Wynwood, Waltham Technologies has utilized the neighborhood to foster growth and creativity amongst its employees. With new positions available every day, Waltham Technologies is always looking for career-motivated individuals.About Waltham TechnologiesWaltham Technologies is a high-growth internet start-up company focusing on content, data and commerce. Having launched a network of web properties across many verticals and developed, managed and operated over 200 websites, Waltham has seen success in its methods by using a scalable Customer Acquisition and Data Monetization Platform, efficiently turning high-volume transactional clicks into lifetime value customers. Waltham is pioneering the development of extensive publisher relationships within the burgeoning territory of content marketing and contextual commerce. Through Waltham's owned and operated websites, the company currently acquires 180,000 new consumer records each day.