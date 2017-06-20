News By Tag
Costa Rican Tech Company Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office
Belle Vista Media expands Costa Rican offices with hopes of attracting budding talent.
Ownership group headed by Burton Katz invested over $100,000 dollars for expansion and renovations with hopes of expanding the 100-employee company. New job openings will include customer service agents, supervisors, graphic designers, software developers and writers to help monitor and strengthen a highly trafficked network of websites.
"We have offices in Costa Rica and Uruguay with over 100 employees who elevate our front- and back-end development, graphics design and call center support," said Katz. "Investing in in-sourced talent helps me reduce our fixed costs while adding a layer of quality control to my offshore work."
As part of the BV Media business model, employees receive constant training, feedback and the tools required to respond to the needs of an ever-changing technology/ecommerce market.
Costa Rica has become a major provider of a broad suite of corporate services for companies and corporations across the globe. A big reason for this in-source collaboration spike is due to the country's close proximity to several foreign businesses, especially those headquartered in the U.S.
The Central American country has also introduced programs to guarantee widespread knowledge in computer sciences and English as a second language (ESL), which will keep the Costa Rican youth and workforce on par with international standards.
"Our office in Costa Rica has contributed to so much growth in its surrounding neighborhood that the mayor has encouraged us to scale our workforce to over 200 employees," stated Brent Levison a partner and Operations Manager of BV Media. "That's what we call a global win-win situation."
The ribbon cutting ceremony will include catering provided by local company La Complacencia. The event will also feature music, gifts and special guest appearances by other dignitaries and officials in the industry.
About Belle Vista Media
BV Media is a content and applications studio composed by a burgeoning network of high-traffic Internet properties, focused on expanding and monetizing a highly trafficked network of websites. We provide a high-energy work atmosphere with exceptional teamwork, where innovation and ambition is encouraged, and success is recognized and rewarded. http://bvmedia.cr/
Contact
Candice Nestel
***@cyberactiveinc.com
