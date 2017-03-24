News By Tag
Carlisle Events Partners with new App for 2017
MatchMyStuff to Offer Unparalleled Automotive Services for Enthusiasts
MatchMyStuff is the brain child of "car guy" David Cannizzo, a technology and long time automotive enthusiast. His love for both helped forge this partnership and the goal is to offer a vast search engine for not only the more than half a million guests who pass through the Carlisle Events gates, but the millions of gear heads around the world. The app, available for iOS and Android devices, helps auto enthusiasts create an inventory list of wants and needs and best of all, keeps track of said list. This way, when the enthusiast returns to the page they don't have to re-enter any of their data. The point to the memory aspect is that with just one click/tap on the page, its search engine enables those looking to buy with those looking to sell. Once stuff has been matched, buyer and seller can connect and negotiate deals direct.
Cannizzo isn't just a run of the mill car enthusiast, he's a Carlisle lifer. He's been attending shows at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds since he was a kid, over 30 years ago, and spent many a weekend at Carlisle with his dad. While he recognizes that value of the person to person dealings at Carlisle within the swap meet, he also believes a tech app can be the perfect complement (not a replacement)
"I have observed customer behavior at Carlisle along with the general marketplace and how the internet's role has helped to evolve people's transactions and behaviors," noted Cannizzo. "Mobile has played a big role and to date, there is still a huge hole in the marketplace for an easy to use tool for people to keep track of their items to buy and sell and work directly with each other," continued Cannizzo. "People should not use a third-party platform like auction sites because the person to person aspect is still very important to making the right deal with the right person for the right products and that's why I have developed this app."
The app is expected to go live on April 1 of this year and will be free to download. With swap meet season right around the corner, the MatchMyStuff app just might be the perfect complement to every car buff who attends Carlisle in 2017 and beyond. More details on the app can be found at www.MatchMyStuff.com and a link to download it will also be available via www.CarlisleEvents.com (posted at the bottom of each event page).
