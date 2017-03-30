News By Tag
Envirosite Ranked as One of the Most Prominent Environmental Data Management Solutions
Envirosite Among the Top Seventeen Smart Innovators in the Verdantix Report Focusing on the Environmental Data Management Software Market
In today's hyper-competitive marketplace it is imperative that professionals have the power from a variety of data points at their fingertips to conduct property due diligence, compliance, minimize environmental risk and make informed business decisions. The Smart Innovator's report points out that Envirosite's data solutions provide critical current and historical environmental information to "support environmental analysis, establish a baseline on a site's condition and assist in the due diligence process."
"Collecting and reporting on site-level compliance is a challenge, and environmental remediation laws drive a need for robust EDM," said Isabel Velasco, EHS Analyst at Verdantix. "For example, in many instances construction permitting, remediation and decommissioning projects require historical data on a site promptly – and this can be a difficult task as data volumes explode. Envirosite's data solutions facilitate upstream data acquisition and aggregation efficiently and cost-effectively."
"Being ranked as one of the most prominent EDM solutions speaks volumes about how we are transforming the Environmental Data solutions space and validates the trust that our customers place in us every day," says Mark Cerino, President of Envirosite. "We are constantly working to improve and expand our data platform to help our customers meet the fast changing demands and challenges of environmental due diligence and risk management. We look forward to building on our leadership position by further innovating our solutions and maintaining a fundamental commitment to customer service."
About Envirosite
Envirosite is a data solutions company that develops breakthrough technology that enables stakeholders to put environmental data into action. Our solutions are used throughout the industry for environmental risk management, site assessments, due diligence and research on commercial properties and companies. By uniting years of industry experience with innovative technical expertise, our responsive, cost-effective solutions provide stakeholders with the ability to harness multiple sources of environmental data quickly so they can explore it at scale to uncover business-critical insights. For more information visit our website at http://www.envirositecorp.com
About Verdantix
Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety and quality as well as energy, real estate, facilities, and maintenance. Verdantix's research and advisory services help corporate managers, investors, technology executives and service firm leaders make robust, fact-based decisions. For more information about Verdantix visit http://www.verdantix.com.
