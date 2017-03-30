 
News By Tag
* Environmental
* Data
* Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* westport
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Envirosite Ranked as One of the Most Prominent Environmental Data Management Solutions

Envirosite Among the Top Seventeen Smart Innovators in the Verdantix Report Focusing on the Environmental Data Management Software Market
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Environmental
* Data
* Management

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* westport - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Awards

WESTPORT, Conn. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Envirosite Corporation, a leading provider of environmental data solutions, ranks as one of the most prominent Environmental Data Management solutions in the Verdantix, Smart Innovators: Environmental Data Management Software report, published on March 27th,  2017. Verdantix defines Environmental Data Management (EDM)  Software as, "site-centric software applications that aggregate, analyze, map and model environmental data for pollution, control, remediation projects, and environmental risk management."

In today's hyper-competitive marketplace it is imperative that professionals have the power from a variety of data points at their fingertips to conduct property due diligence, compliance, minimize environmental risk and make informed business decisions. The Smart Innovator's report points out that Envirosite's data solutions provide critical current and historical environmental information to "support environmental analysis, establish a baseline on a site's condition and assist in the due diligence process."

"Collecting and reporting on site-level compliance is a challenge, and environmental remediation laws drive a need for robust EDM," said Isabel Velasco, EHS Analyst at Verdantix.  "For example, in many instances construction permitting, remediation and decommissioning projects require historical data on a site promptly – and this can be a difficult task as data volumes explode. Envirosite's data solutions facilitate upstream data acquisition and aggregation efficiently and cost-effectively."

"Being ranked as one of the most prominent EDM solutions speaks volumes about how we are transforming the Environmental Data solutions space and validates the trust that our customers place in us every day," says Mark Cerino, President of Envirosite. "We are constantly working to improve and expand our data platform to help our customers meet the fast changing demands and challenges of environmental due diligence and risk management. We look forward to building on our leadership position by further innovating our solutions and maintaining a fundamental commitment to customer service."

About Envirosite

Envirosite is a data solutions company that develops breakthrough technology that enables stakeholders to put environmental data into action. Our solutions are used throughout the industry for environmental risk management, site assessments, due diligence and research on commercial properties and companies. By uniting years of industry experience with innovative technical expertise, our responsive, cost-effective solutions provide stakeholders with the ability to harness multiple sources of environmental data quickly so they can explore it at scale to uncover business-critical insights. For more information visit our website at http://www.envirositecorp.com

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety and quality as well as energy, real estate, facilities, and maintenance. Verdantix's research and advisory services help corporate managers, investors, technology executives and service firm leaders make robust, fact-based decisions. For more information about Verdantix visit http://www.verdantix.com.

Media Contact
Envirosite Corporation
Cindy Caserta
2035578243
***@envirositecorp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@envirositecorp.com Email Verified
Tags:Environmental, Data, Management
Industry:Environment
Location:westport - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2017
Envirosite Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share