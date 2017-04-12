Envirosite Introduces Two New Products for Environmental Screening and Research

Robust Turnkey Solutions Improve Management of Environmental Risks and Streamline Property Data Investigation

Screening Solution

Contact

Cindy Caserta

***@envirositecorp.com Cindy Caserta

End

-- Envirosite Corporation, a leading provider of environmental data solutions, today announced the availability of two new products, Screening and Site Search. These solutions are designed to provide an affordable and quick way to simplify the pre-screening and research process during environmental risk analysis and due diligence. Screening and Site Search are particularly useful in identifying potential environmental concernsin the due diligence process, regardless of loan size or property type. By providing a basic understanding of a property or company's potential environmental risk at the onset of a transaction, business users can fill critical pre-screen information gaps that typically help determine the scope of diligence needed and whether the transaction meets risk tolerance."Screening and Site Search solutions build on our mission to provide business users throughout the U.S. with immediate access to accurate environmental data to assess and manage potential environmental risk on a commercial property or company. These solutions provide real-time, vital information that augments the environmental due diligence process, a critical step in the lending, underwriting or appraising process," said Mark Cerino, President of Envirosite. "There is inherent value in having these types of reports in your hands immediately, and our web-based platform allows users to conduct research and screening on the fly, searching millions of accurate environmental and property records."The Screening report uses a range of data sets to provide financial institutions with a clear and concise view of potential environmental issues on and around a commercial property, up to a 1/4 of a mile. A map clearly depicts any reported incident and permitting records. The Screening report is easy-to-read and interpret, thus eliminating the need for any specialized environmental data analysis skills; giving users the ability to assess the findings quickly. The Screening solution can also be utilized for life-of-loan monitoring on designated properties and portfolios, to ensure environmental compliance is maintained.Site Search is a web-based platform that simplifies property and company research by providing 24/7 access to over 1,400 databases. Users just enter their parameters, such as address and/or company name, and within minutes a report is generated. Immediate reporting makes Site Search an ideal research tool when crafting proposals or budgeting, by providing the ability to perform multiple searches quickly while filtering through only relevant data. Site Search research data can also inform a range of environmental due diligence activities supporting financing/mortgage operations, mergers/acquisitions, REITs, underwriting, appraisals, buy/sell agreements and environmental assessments.About EnvirositeEnvirosite is a data solutions company that develops breakthrough technology that enables stakeholders to put environmental data into action. Our solutions are used throughout the industry for environmental risk management, site assessments, due diligence and research on commercial properties and companies. By uniting years of industry experience with innovative technical expertise, our responsive, cost-effective solutions provide stakeholders with the ability to harness multiple sources of environmental data quickly so they can explore it at scale to uncover business-critical insights. For more information visit www.envirositecorp.com.