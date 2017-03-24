 
Industry News





Travel The Unknown Ventures Into Nepal & Laos

Small group specialist Travel The Unknown has unveiled it's latest programme which includes Nepal and Laos for the first time, plus lots of other fascinating trips to India and more.
 
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Small group, off-the-beaten track specialist Travel The Unknown, has launched its new programme for 2017/18 which includes itineraries to Nepal and Laos for the first time.

There are also a lot more options in India, including the 14-day Tribes of Orissa & Chhattisgarh (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/india/tri/tribal%20orissa%20&%20chhattisgarh) and 20-day Hillstations to the Himalayas (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/india/hth/hillstations%20to%20the%20himalayas), taking in places such as Haridwar, Shimla, Dharamsala and Ladakh. In South India, one can discover the relatively lesser-visited state of Karnataka, known for its ancient stone architecture and wildlife in Kabini Wildlife Reserve. In remote north east India, one can take a river cruise on the Brahmaputra and combine this with a trip into neighbouring Bhutan.

There is also a highly unusual new trip called Hidden Tribes & Pagodas of Myanmar (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/myanmar/htp/hidden%20tribes%20&%20pagodas%20of%20myanmar) (15 days) – providing a chance to discover ancient tribal cultures in this fascinating country.  The holiday costs from £3295 per person.

There are two new trips to Nepal, the 13-day Hidden Nepal, and Classic Nepal (also 13 days).  There is also a trip combining Nepal with India, and a three-centre adventure with Nepal, India and Bhutan.

Highlights of Hidden Nepal (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/nepal/hne/hidden%20n...) include the capital, Kathmandu, the World Heritage Site of Swoyambhunath Temple, Pokhara, watching the sun rise at Sarangkot, Royal Chitwan National Park and the royal city of Bhaktapur.  The holiday costs from £2395 per person.

Places visited on the Classic Nepal (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/nepal/cne/classic%20...) trip include Kathmandu, UNESCO-listed Patan Durbar Square, Chitwan, Nagarkot, Bhaktapur, Dhulikheland and Panauti.  The holiday costs from £2195 per person.

Travel The Unknown's first entry into Laos features two itineraries, the 14-day Hidden Laos and the 11-day Essential Laos.

Highlights of Hidden Laos (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/laos/hil/hidden%20laos) include Wat Xieng Thong monastery, exploring the Pak Ou Caves, Xieng Khouan Buddha Park, the ancient Wat Sisaket temple, the mountain temple of Wat Phou, spotting Irrawaddy dolphins at Khone Pha Pheng Waterfall and the idyllic island of Don Khone.  The holiday costs from £3095 per person.

The shorter Essential Laos itinerary includes Wat Xieng Thong monastery, Patouxai Lao Victory Monument, the scenic waterfalls on the Bolaven Plateau, meeting the Katou people and the mountain temple of Wat Phou.  The holiday costs from £2595 per person.

All prices are based on two people sharing a room and include flights, ground transportation, accommodation, meals and activities as per individual itineraries and a guide.  Land only prices are available for all trips for those who prefer to make their own flight arrangements or join a tour overseas.

Call 020 7183 6371 (www.traveltheunknown.com).

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
