Travel The Unknown Ventures Into Nepal & Laos
Small group specialist Travel The Unknown has unveiled it's latest programme which includes Nepal and Laos for the first time, plus lots of other fascinating trips to India and more.
There are also a lot more options in India, including the 14-day Tribes of Orissa & Chhattisgarh (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/
There is also a highly unusual new trip called Hidden Tribes & Pagodas of Myanmar (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/
There are two new trips to Nepal, the 13-day Hidden Nepal, and Classic Nepal (also 13 days). There is also a trip combining Nepal with India, and a three-centre adventure with Nepal, India and Bhutan.
Highlights of Hidden Nepal (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/
Places visited on the Classic Nepal (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/
Travel The Unknown's first entry into Laos features two itineraries, the 14-day Hidden Laos and the 11-day Essential Laos.
Highlights of Hidden Laos (http://www.traveltheunknown.com/
The shorter Essential Laos itinerary includes Wat Xieng Thong monastery, Patouxai Lao Victory Monument, the scenic waterfalls on the Bolaven Plateau, meeting the Katou people and the mountain temple of Wat Phou. The holiday costs from £2595 per person.
All prices are based on two people sharing a room and include flights, ground transportation, accommodation, meals and activities as per individual itineraries and a guide. Land only prices are available for all trips for those who prefer to make their own flight arrangements or join a tour overseas.
Call 020 7183 6371 (www.traveltheunknown.com)
