Notion Press presents "Stop Fooling Yourself!!" by Divya Negi Ghai

This is one of the most hard-hitting quotes by Jordan Belfort from the Wolf of Wall Street. In life, if you've ever felt that you're stuck in a place between your ambition and reality, your life right now and the one you desire and deserve, here's a book that will arrive as an eye opener. Titled, the book is written by Divya Negi Ghai and is published by Notion Press. It is now available to readers all over the world.The book delves into our practical concerns of not being able to live a life of our choice, our desires, and our passion and brings to light the factors that stop us from going forward. The book focuses on four main ingredients our life needs for growth and prosperity and has chapters dealing with self-realization, the human mind, time, money, positivity, and a lively body.Besides, the book also introduces readers to a concept of us being the CEOs of our life and that we are responsible for whatever happens in it. If we feel, the track is deviating a bit, you're the one who has to get it back on track. Besides, the book will help you realize your true potential and pave way for peace of mind, prosperity, and growth. Grab your copy today –Divya Negi Ghai is a Ph.D. in Finance. After teaching for almost a decade, she found her true calling in working with young people outside the class. She left the security of a cool job to pursue her passion to improve the quality of efforts and results for people. She believes that happiness in life can be greatly increased for everyone if we try to live to our fullest potential every day.She is also the founder of NGO 'Youth Rocks' that works with young people, their parents, teachers and other stakeholders to improve the quality of personal and professional outcomes for people of diverse backgrounds. She lives in Dehradun with her husband and their three children and juggles her various passions while being a full time mom to the handsome threesome.