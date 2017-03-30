News By Tag
LetsGetChecked Sexual Health Testing Range Now Available on Boots.ie
LetsGetChecked, the leading provider of personal health tests, is proud to announce that our convenient sexual health testing service is now available on Boots.ie and for collection through stores nationwide.
You can now order the LetsGetChecked service from Boots.ie and either, have your test shipped directly to you by next day delivery or collect the test from a local Boots pharmacy, at a time which is convenient for you. The service is convenient, confidential and provides another access point to getting tested. No appointments, no waiting rooms and no time off work.
Boots Ireland has over 80 outlets across the country which benefit from late night opening times. Boots plays a vital and integral role in the communities they serve, working alongside GPs and other healthcare professionals to provide exceptional care.
Boots Ireland now offers four varieties of the LetsGetChecked service that allow you to get checked for up to 12 common STIs and Fertility testing by measuring a woman's ovarian reserve levels.
___________
• Simple 2: Tests for Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea- the two most common sexually transmitted infections.
• Standard 6: Tests for Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea, HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C - the six most common STIs as screened for in sexual health clinic
• Complete 12: Tests for Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea, HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Gardnerella, Mycoplasma, Trichomoniasis, Ureaplasma, Herpes Simplex 1 and Herpes Simplex 2- a wide range of STIs including those not covered by standard clinic tests.
• Ovarian Reserve: Tests for Anti Mullerian Hormone giving a good indication of the number of eggs a woman has left.
LetsGetChecked handles the entire testing process and delivers results within two to five working days of your samples reaching our CPA accredited laboratory*. Our test kits are CE marked as per European standards ensuring your results are as accurate as tests performed in clinics.
If you test positive our medical support team will contact you and provide confidential support and advice on the recommended course of treatment.
Order online now at http://www.boots.ie.
For LetsGetChecked, the customer's emotional, as well as physical, wellbeing is of utmost importance and the company has a unique aftercare protocol in place whereby members of the nursing support team provide confidential advice and referrals into the clinical setting for those in need of treatment. Customers can also avail of prescriptions for certain sexually transmitted infections
The clinically led service is supported by the Medical Director, Dr. Dominic Rowley - a Genitourinary Consultant – who provides oversight and clinical support for patients in need of care. The clinical team includes specialised physicians and a specialised team of nurses who handle calls from Dublin.
Commenting on the launch Dr. Dominic Rowley, Medical Director said: "From a patient perspective our service overcomes the physical and emotional barriers to getting checked by giving people the option to get checked on their own time. LetsGetChecked users receive the same high-quality, confidential testing practices as those who attend a clinic or GP. We are very pleased to now be working with Boots Ireland."
Peter Foley, CEO of LetsGetChecked said: 'People need to take responsibility for managing and monitoring their own health. We facilitate this and in time will deliver better clinical outcomes by empowering and educating our customers. The critical component of our platform is the clinical team and support that we provide. It's no good providing a personalised diagnostics solution, if you cannot provide adequate levels of support at the end for a customer – that's what we do".
For more information please visit http://www.letsgetchecked.com or follow on Twitter at @LetsGetChecked.
*Clinical Pathology Accreditation
For further information:
Eoin Hyland 00353 1 2303712 / Eoin@LetsGetChecked.com
About LetsGetChecked:
LetsGetChecked is a diagnostics platform linking customers to laboratories for personal health testing and subsequently providing actionable information and robust clinical pathways for customers in need of treatment and care. LetsGetChecked customers can order tests online or attend participating pharmacies.
LetsGetChecked partners with leading international laboratories for testing who are CLIA, CPA, INAB approved and CAP accredited, the highest levels of accreditation, to provide customers with convenient and accurate, personal health testing.
About Boots Ireland:
Boots Ireland is a leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer with 86 Boots stores and just over 2,000 employees. Boots Ireland's purpose is to help customers look and feel better than they ever thought possible. Customers are at the heart of the Boots Ireland business. And we are committed to providing exceptional customer and patient care, being the first choice for pharmacy and healthcare and offering innovative products 'only at Boots', such as No7 - all delivered with the great value our customers love.
Established in Ireland since 1996, the Boots brand is at the heart of the communities it serves.
