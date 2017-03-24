News By Tag
A predictive dialer software is of great use for businesses in need to make bulk calls
The algorithm predicts the possibility of the number of calls being answered through calculations of past data and based this information it decides the time gap between each call and frequency of connecting to an agent. Thus, predictive dialer helps in reducing idle time considerably and increases the productivity of the organization by many-folds.
Predictive dialers can be used independently or can be integrated with other call center software for enhanced performance. Once integrated it can work as an Automatic dialer, a Preview Dialer, or a Progressive Dialer as well, as per the need of the contact center.
The Predictive Dialer software is configured in a manner that it helps the dialer decide as to which group/list of numbers need to be called and when. The dialer also decides which agent to route the call to on the basis of factors such as how many connections happen, approximate call duration, and more.
Top companies, such as Teckinfo that offer Predictive Dialing solutions also offer National Customer Preference Register (NCPR) support; thus providing their clients with access to a large database of subscribers who have kept their numbers open to receiving commercial calls. It also helps companies know and stick to the Do Not Disturb (DND) guidelines.
The system features advanced rules of dialing that allow time and number based attempts, maximum attempts and also attempts as per the day.
Some other vital features of a Predictive dialer include:
· Facility of dynamic service switchover of agents
· It features a Centralized Lead Uploader to enable multi-location dialing
· Alerts on Agent Status/Thresholds
· It facilitates FTD/MTD export of data
· Dynamic CLI options
· Voice as well as screen recordings
· IVR integration to enable Consent Gateway
· It is supported by SS7
· It offers advanced system alerts
Benefits of using a Predictive Dialer system:
· It helps a business target larger markets in a comparatively shorter span of time by enabling bulk contacts with multiple calling groups at the same time.
· It enhances the efficiency of a business's customer care center by reducing the idle time of executives and managing outbound calls in an efficient manner for greater productivity.
· A Predictive Dialer also reduces customer wait time and minimizes call drops enhancing the reach of the business through critical data analysis.
· Through this software Least Cost Routing (LCR) for outbound calls is possible and therefore, it emerges as an economical solution to bulk calling.
· The use of Predictive Dialer facilitates the process of independent decision-making for campaign automation. As a result, it is possible to work across multiple time zones with ease and effectiveness.
· The system allows easy calling to multiple groups on a simultaneous basis, thus reaching more people at the same time.
About TeckInfo
Leading provider of Unified Contact Center, Customer Interaction Management, Help Desk And other Work Force Management Solutions. Our solutions are reliable, robust and scalable. Extensive domain expertise & knowledge helps us to develop and deliver Industry Specific CIM solutions and other Converged Voice And Data Products. To know more about the functionality of a Predictive Dialer (http://www.teckinfo.com/
