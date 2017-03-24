 
News By Tag
* Aviation Colleges In India
* Pilot Course In India
* Private Pilot License
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Chimes Aviation Academy - Revolutionizing the Aviation Industry

Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA), is one of the leading aviation training Academies in India
 
 
CAA
CAA
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Aviation Colleges In India
Pilot Course In India
Private Pilot License

Industry:
Education

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Earnings

DELHI, India - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- For a long time, India was considered an average option for studying aviation and to receive pilot training. This is one of the primary reasons why several students chose to go abroad to pursue a career in aviation.

But, today institutions like the Chimes Aviation Academy are revolutionizing the concept of pilot training institutes in India. With the support of faculty from both defence and civil experience nationally and internationally, the study methods are unique and are aimed at using the strengths of each student to lay the foundation for a bright career in aviation.

The state of the art facilities meet all the required international standards and are completely up to date. The ground school is fully IT enabled. The institution also comes with a large hangar that consists of a fleet of the latest aircraft's that are consistently upgraded. The aircrafts are maintained by a team of engineers and technicians with experience in several kinds of aircrafts

The advanced simulator is designed to help students understand the landing conditions in different airports across the globe, thereby giving them global exposure from day one. They are also taught about the different flight conditions that they may expect.

Placements through the institution make it even easier for students to put their training to use. They have the option of short term courses that are customized, PPL and CPL as well. With close to 32000 hours of training experience, it is safe to say that this is one of the best pilot training instructions in India.

With the most deeply researched curriculum and teaching methods, CCA puts an end to Indian aspirants looking elsewhere for their training. The requisite qualities of pilots are instilled in every student to make sure that the entire aviation industry is able to progress consistently.

About Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA)

Chimes Aviation Academy (http://www.caaindia.com), is one of the leading aviation training Academies in India, approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Established in June 2008, CAA was launched in Dhana, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, to provide comprehensive and state-of-the-art flying training for aspiring students and flying enthusiasts. CAA offers fully integrated CPL training course (http://www.caaindia.com/training-cpl.php) which prepares students to become employable commercial pilots.

Contact
Chimes Aviation Academy
+911244 583830
***@caa.edu.in
End
Source:Chimes Aviation Academy
Email:***@caa.edu.in
Tags:Aviation Colleges In India, Pilot Course In India, Private Pilot License
Industry:Education
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gutenberg Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share