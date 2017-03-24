News By Tag
Chimes Aviation Academy - Revolutionizing the Aviation Industry
Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA), is one of the leading aviation training Academies in India
But, today institutions like the Chimes Aviation Academy are revolutionizing the concept of pilot training institutes in India. With the support of faculty from both defence and civil experience nationally and internationally, the study methods are unique and are aimed at using the strengths of each student to lay the foundation for a bright career in aviation.
The state of the art facilities meet all the required international standards and are completely up to date. The ground school is fully IT enabled. The institution also comes with a large hangar that consists of a fleet of the latest aircraft's that are consistently upgraded. The aircrafts are maintained by a team of engineers and technicians with experience in several kinds of aircrafts
The advanced simulator is designed to help students understand the landing conditions in different airports across the globe, thereby giving them global exposure from day one. They are also taught about the different flight conditions that they may expect.
Placements through the institution make it even easier for students to put their training to use. They have the option of short term courses that are customized, PPL and CPL as well. With close to 32000 hours of training experience, it is safe to say that this is one of the best pilot training instructions in India.
With the most deeply researched curriculum and teaching methods, CCA puts an end to Indian aspirants looking elsewhere for their training. The requisite qualities of pilots are instilled in every student to make sure that the entire aviation industry is able to progress consistently.
About Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA)
Chimes Aviation Academy (http://www.caaindia.com), is one of the leading aviation training Academies in India, approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Established in June 2008, CAA was launched in Dhana, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, to provide comprehensive and state-of-the-
