2 seater sofa -A comfortable seating furniture for two persons
A two seater sofa comes in various designs, shapes and sizes, so choosing a stylish and fully featured piece can be a daunting task. So have a look at different features of the sofa before selecting a perfect and comfortable sofa online and give your home an attractive and inviting look.
1. Sofa Back: Some two seater sofa backs have cushions which are attached to the durable frame of the couch, while others have large, detachable cushions that rest against the frame back. Another type of sofa have cushions which are attached at the top but are loose at the bottom.
2. Sofa feet: As the name suggest, two seater sofa legs are straight and unadorned and are made up of metal or wood. Some styles of loveseat sofa have hidden feet which allow sofa to sit closer to the ground.
3.Sofa Arms: Two seater sofa arms can be high, low, curved, square, upholstered, made of wood or just provide storage space to keep decorative items, tv remotes and books. They can also be ornate or undecorated. Sofa arms provide a charming look to the couch.
4. Sofa Frames: They are the backbone of a sofa. Two seater sofa frames are made up of wood or metal and are sturdy and capable of bearing excessive amount of weight.
5. Sofa Skirt: A 2 seater sofa skirt is a piece of a beautiful and inviting fabric that is sewn along the bottom of the sofa to hide the feet of the couch. They are available in various designs like lace skirt, simple skirt, frill skirt and much more. So choose the one according to your interior style decor and need.
6.Sofa Springs: Different sofa styles have different spring arrangement. Some best styles of two seater sofa have eight-ways, hand-tied sofa springs while others have lesser quality and preassembled or simply wire coils that are attached to the frame.
7.Sofa Upholstery: Upholstery fabrics are available in various designs and pattern. So choose the one which is durable and can withstand daily wear and tear. Tightly woven fabrics are considered to be the best fabric for sofa. Leather and microfibre are considered to be an excellent choice for houses who have children and for high traffic areas.
Knowing all the essential elements, you must be having the urge to rush to purchase an enchanting and comfortable two seater sofa. So, have an excellent purchase.
At Wooden Street, you will get a wide assortment of sofas at an affordable price. They guarantee the best quality of 2 seater sofa in all the latest designs so that everyone can find their match. They also offer the customization facility and interior design service along with free installation services to their customers as an advantage. You can have a look at their collection at https://www.woodenstreet.com/
A 2 seater sofa is the biggest furniture piece in the house. It is a great style of furniture which is designed to provide comfortable seating. It is a significant investment and centrepiece in the house. A sofa of suitable material, design, size and style will prove best for any home decor as it comes with all features and functionality that one wish to have in it. So check the dimensions and price of 2 seater sofa before buying a perfect and classic sofa to enjoy get together time and comfort.
