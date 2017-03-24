One side of Hero Honda Chowk flyover thrown open, to be completed by June 30

Media Contact

Sadam Husen

9654955673

***@gmail.com Sadam Husen9654955673

End

-- The National Highway Authority of India opened one side of flyover - from Delhi to Jaipur- at Hero Honda Chowk on NH-8. The work on the entire flyover is being completed at a fast pace, and it is likely to be open to public by June 30. The move is expected to ease congestion and reduce traffic snarls and thus benefit residents of the nearby sectors.According to NHAI project director, Ashok Sharma, for the next few months till the work on the next lane is completed, the Delhi-Jaipur side will be used to divert Jaipur to Delhi traffic. "Commuters from Delhi to Jaipur will keep using the four-lane ground-level service road," he added."Work on the Jaipur-Delhi side is on fast track. We've finished 70% of the work. The remainder will be completed in three months," NHAI supervision consultant R S Yadav said.Residents from nearby sectors have welcomed the development."The opening of even one side of the flyover will be a huge relief. Not only should it solve the problem of traffic snarls, but also benefit residents who commute to and from new sectors. We're glad new Gurgaon shall soon be accessible from other areas," Arvinder Sahni, a resident of DLF Garden City in Sector 91, said.Harinder Dhillon, vice-president (sales) of DLF, said, "Hero Honda Chowk is perennially witness to traffic congestion. With the Delhi-Jaipur side of the flyover becoming operational, commute for thousands of new Gurgaon residents will become easier. Along with the underpass, it should boost connectivity.""I'll be able to commute to office on Sohna road in no time," Raman Sharma of Mapsko Casa Bella in Sector 82, said."Opening of the flyover will be a breather for residents, as well as developers with projects in new Gurgaon. Not only will it reduce congestion, but also boost connectivity and reduce travel time. Traffic snarls and water-logging should also be resolved," said Ravish Kapoor, director, Elan Group.The flyover under construction is a part of three-layer crossing at Hero Honda chowk- an eight-lane flyover on the expressway, a four-lane underpass on Old Gurgaon Road and existing roads. The construction of the flyover began in November 2014, and was expected to be completed by May 2017.However, the project was delayed due to litigation over clearance of land required for projectand lack of co-ordination between various departments.