Ladies from Brooklyn Community Services TLC Shelter Get Beauty Makeovers for Women's History Month
Headchop Salon in Williamsburg volunteered hair and makeup beauty makeovers for ladies from Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) Transitional Living Community(TLC) shelter. These women are scheduled to leave the shelter for their own apartments.
The day of glam makeovers for the TLC ladies included professional hairstylists, makeup artists and a photographer. Headchop, which has been named one of the "10 Best Hair Salons in NYC" by Gothamist," is a destination dry cutting studio for all hair types. These lucky TLC ladies have reached their housing milestone services and will soon leave the shelter for their own apartments.
"The impact that a beauty a makeover has on TLC women that are close to permanent housing is amazing," said Adrienne Terry, Program Director of BCS Transitional Living Community (TLC). "Not only does the makeover provide them a sense of normalcy, it is an ultimate reward for all the hard work they accomplished that led up obtaining permanent housing."
Thanks to Headchop, each TLC lady received a new personal look for their new personal space.
About Brooklyn Community Services
Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) celebrates the strength of the human spirit, and throughout 2017, we continue to celebrate our 150th Anniversary. Our mission is to empower at-risk children, youth and families, and adults with mental illness or developmental disabilities to overcome the obstacles they face, as we strive to ensure opportunity for all to learn, grow and contribute to ONE Brooklyn Community. To achieve this mission, we offer comprehensive and holistic services: early childhood education; youth development services and educationally rich after-school programs; counseling for at-risk families; treatment, recovery and job training to support the life goals of adults living with mental illness; person-centered rehabilitation and community living support for adults with developmental disabilities and disaster recovery case management and relief services. BCS also seeks to increase public awareness of the impacts of poverty on individuals and the community at-large. With a staff of over 500 and over 25 sites around the borough, BCS serves 13,000 people every year. Today, BCS is one of the longest serving nonprofit,non-
IN PHOTO: Headchop Salon in Williamsburg volunteered hair and makeup beauty makeovers for six ladies from Brooklyn Community Services shelter program Transitional Living Community during Women's History Month. (Photo Credit: Rachel Elkind)
