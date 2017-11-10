News By Tag
Brooklyn Community Services Launches "Barbershop Dad Talk" for Non-Custodial Fathers Nov 16
The BCS Fatherhood Program holds first "Barbershop Dad Talk" at Timbuktu Hair Care in Coney Island on November 16. The barbershop event gives non-custodial fathers the ability to talk about challenges of parenthood in a casual setting.
At the BCS Fatherhood Program's "Barbershop Dad Talk," a group of non-custodial fathers will have conversations about their experiences with fatherhood. In addition, they are invited to bring their child for bonding activities. The first 10 non-custodial dads to enroll in the BCS Fatherhood Program will receive a FREE haircut for him and his child courtesy of Timbuktu Hair Care. Fathers are also invited to enroll without their child present.
"The BCS Fatherhood Programis about assisting fathers to know their worth in the family, educating them with the skills they need, and supporting them through this process to be more involved with their children," explained Marcelle J. Craig, MS, Program Director, BCS Fatherhood Initiative Program.
The inspiration behind the BCS Fatherhood Program "Barbershop Dad Talk" Series is that African American barbershops have traditionally been a way for fathers to bond with their sons. These barbershops have been a place where people of color normally gather to meet and talk about what's going on in their lives and their communities. Having groups in a barbershop is a way to meet people where they are possibly already having these discussions. Timbuktu Hair Care is the first Brooklyn barbershop in the series.
"Brooklyn Community Services' Fatherhood Program hopes to empower these men to be the community and family leader their children need through groups and individual case management, activities for them to do with their children, and connecting them with additional resources in the community," said Craig. "Having BCS Fatherhood Program outreach in a barbershop is a strategy to find a safe space where men are often already having these discussions."
About Brooklyn Community Services
Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) celebrates the strength of the human spirit, and throughout 2017, we continue to celebrate our 150th Anniversary. Our mission is to empower at-risk children, youth and families, and adults with mental illness or intellectual disabilities to overcome the obstacles they face, as we strive to ensure opportunity for all to learn, grow and contribute to ONE Brooklyn Community. To achieve this mission, we offer comprehensive and holistic services: early childhood education; youth development services and educationally rich after-school programs; counseling for at-risk families; treatment, recovery and job training to support the life goals of adults living with mental illness; person-centered rehabilitation and community living support for adults with intellectual disabilities and disaster recovery case management and relief services. BCS also seeks to increase public awareness of the impacts of poverty on individuals and the community at-large. With a staff of over 500 and over 25 sites around the borough, BCS serves 18,000 people every year. Today, BCS is one of the longest serving nonprofit, non-sectarian social service providers in New York City.
