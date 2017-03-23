 
Veterinary Economics selects EnSite project for national design award

McGregor Blvd. Veterinary Clinic is the 2017 General Practice Hospital of the Year
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- EnSite recycled, reused and repurposed its way to a big win for the stunning steel and glass building that houses McGregor Boulevard Veterinary Clinic, which has been named the 2017 General Practice Hospital of the Year in Veterinary Economics' Hospital Design Competition. Representing a husband-wife partnership, Landscape Architect and EnSite Principal Matt Horton will accept the award at the Hospital Design Conference in Kansas City, Mo. this August alongside Dr. Lura Jones, owner of the clinic.

Twenty-two national entries were judged by Veterinary Economics, which provides news, education and conferences to the veterinary industry, based on originality of site plan, environmental features, outpatient areas, MEP (mechanical, engineering and plumbing) features, quality of finish materials and innovative features.

The two-story, 9,000-square-foot McGregor Boulevard Veterinary Clinic was completed in October of 2014, representing total costs of more than $3.5 million, and houses two veterinary associates and 16 support staff personnel. As noted in Veterinary Economics' magazine dvm360, the project won over the judges with its emphasis on the wellbeing of staff, patients and families; the abundance of natural light to accelerate patient healing; and a focus on green building techniques and sustainable features.

A cistern collects 1,000 gallons of clean rainwater during the rainy months, for instance, providing for all landscape irrigation needs. When a contractor cut a steel column the wrong size, Horton found a way to repurpose it as three elegant benches rather than sending the material to a scrap yard.

McGregor Boulevard Veterinary Clinic is especially notable for its thoughtful integration with the natural environment, including rain gardens and the integration of our native landscape. Unusual for a privately owned facility in any industry, the site provides users with a public park. Bicycle parking encourages staff to bike to work while acknowledging McGregor Boulevard as the iconic thoroughfare that lends Fort Myers its moniker, City of Palms.

Horton said, "At EnSite, we're always motivated to find ways to enhance the experience of the community and integrate our projects with their surroundings. Inviting the community's use of a public park on campus makes it feel like a gift to our neighbors. We're thrilled it made such a strong impression with the design competition judges, too."

Jones said, "We set out to build a facility that exemplified our love for the environment and for those who share this special part of Florida with us. Just coming to work to see our patients in this place of healing and light feels like getting an award every day."

Before the McGregor Boulevard Veterinary Clinic captured the attention of the design competition judges, the project made Fort Myers history. Once host to gladiolus fields and citrus groves, the site lies on the transitional threshold between a commercial district and a medium density residential district. It is the first project to be re-zoned, designed and constructed under the new form-based code in this municipality.

About EnSite

EnSite is an award-winning urban planning and design firm providing innovative design solutions that provide a balance of environmental sensitivity, social equity and economic viability. EnSite also offers landscape architecture and civil engineering expertise, and a commitment to the long-term success of the communities in which its team and their families live, work, learn and play.

EnSite's unique business model enables its clients to enjoy the assets of a large firm, but with competitive fees and top-notch personalized service. Its principals personally plan, design, permit, inspect and certify every single project from start to finish. Visit www.en-site.com or call (239) 226-0024 (tel:(239)%20226-0024) to learn more.
