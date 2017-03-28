ChiroTouch to Attend the DABCI Seminar in St. Louis, Missouri

Contact

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch to Attend the DABCI Seminar in St. Louis, MissouriSan Diego, CA—March 28, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the DABCI Seminar in St. Louis, MO, on March 31, 2017."ChiroTouch's relationships with chiropractic associations across the country help us participate in the development of the chiropractic profession,"said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're looking forward to attending the upcoming DABCI Seminar and sharing our advanced total practice management software with the attendees."About the DABCI designation:"The acronym 'DABCI' stands for Diplomate of the American Board of Chiropractic Internists. It is under the umbrella of the ACA and represents the credentials earned by chiropractic physicians that have completed 300+ hours of post-doctoral training in the use of diagnostics for both pathological and wellness evaluation; and thus, have become board certified through the American Board of Chiropractic Physicians (ABCI) board. By utilizing the same tools and examination methods as conventional medicine, Chiropractic Internists are in a position to offer their patients the best sound health care advice and assessment as primary care physicians within the complimentary health care arena."ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.In addition to attending various association conventions, and in the effort to support the chiropractic community, ChiroTouch teams up with state associations to give practices the opportunity to discover the power of the world's leading total practice management software while contributing to their own association. For each practice that signs up for a free, no-obligation demonstration of the ChiroTouch software system, ChiroTouch donates funds to the association. Additionally, for those association members that sign up with ChiroTouch after participating in the demo, ChiroTouch picks up all, or a majority, of the state association fees on behalf of the doctor.To learn more about ChiroTouch's state association programs, please visit www.chirotouch.com.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.