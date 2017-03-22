 
News By Tag
* Resort
* Spa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Fort Lauderdale's The Grand Resort and Spa is a new proud sponsor of RuPaul's Drag Race

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Resort
Spa

Industry:
Hotels

Location:
Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- RuPaul's Drag Race kicked off their season nine premiere on VH1 on Friday, March 24th at 8:00 pm EST.  During its first episode, Emmy Awarder Winner, RuPaul awarded contestant, Nina Bo'nina Brown, a trip to Fort Lauderdale Beach's, The Grand Resort and Spa. The prize included a one week stay, for two, in the 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Grand Penthouse that boasts an 800 square foot private, ocean view terrace with a Jacuzzi and outdoor shower. Also included in this prize package will be airfare for two, and a complimentary massage and facial. The total prize value of $6,000.  Casey Koslowski, Proprietor of The Grand, states that he looks forward to seeing Nina and his guest, at his award-winning spa-resort and sunning themselves on Fort Lauderdale Beach very soon!

The Grand Resort and Spa is Fort Lauderdale's premiere gay-owned and operated men's spa-resort that first opened in 1999. With 33 well-appointed rooms and suites, it is located just steps from the beach and convenient to all of Fort Lauderdale's attractions and nightlife. As Fort Lauderdale's first gay resort with its own full-service day spa and hair studio, they offer guests an experience that is unique and wonderfully indulgent. From a relaxing Swedish massage to a haircut before your night on the town, the talented staff can accommodate all your needs – guaranteed to "Exceed Expectations." A sample of the property's awards and accolades include "Certificate of Excellence, Hall of Fame" – TripAdvisor; "Editor's Choice" – Man About World; "#1 in Fort Lauderdale" – Pink Choice Award; "Best Small Hotel or Resort in the World" - Out Traveler Award Winner; "Top 10 Resorts" - The Travel Channel; "One of the top 10 gay-owned spas in the United States" – Out Traveler Magazine; "USA TODAY 10 BEST" – USA TODAY.

At The Grand Resort and Spa, guests will experience first class service from their elite staff members providing a vast knowledge of the South Florida region, which includes the world famous "gayborhood," Wilton Manors.  Some of the fantastic amenities for guests include free Wi-Fi, continental & hot breakfast catered daily (available while supplies last) and no hidden "resort fees."

RuPaul's Drag Race previously announced this season's celebrity guest judges which included in the first episode, Lady Gaga.  The 13 previously announced Queens include: Aja, Alexis Michelle, Charlie Hides, Eureka, Farrah Moan, Jaymes Mansfield, Kimora Blac, Nina Bo'nina Brown, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Shea Couleé, Trinity Taylor, and Valentina. "RuPaul's Drag Race" season nine is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers.  Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for Logo.

For reservations and information on The Grand Resort and Spa, visit their website www.grandresort.net or call 1-800-818-1211 ֪– 24 hours, 7 days a week. For up-to-date "The Grand Resort and Spa" news and exclusives, join the "The Grand Resort and Spa" Facebook page or follow #GrandResortSpa on Twitter at @GrandResortSpa. Follow along on our Instagram page by searching for GrandResortSpa.  For marketing and public relations, please contact Edward Otto Zielke at edward@grandresort.net.

Media Contact
Edward Otto Zielke
edward@grandresort.net
End
Source:
Email:***@grandresort.net Email Verified
Tags:Gay, Resort, Spa
Industry:Hotels
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share