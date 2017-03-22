News By Tag
* Resort
* Spa
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fort Lauderdale's The Grand Resort and Spa is a new proud sponsor of RuPaul's Drag Race
The Grand Resort and Spa is Fort Lauderdale's premiere gay-owned and operated men's spa-resort that first opened in 1999. With 33 well-appointed rooms and suites, it is located just steps from the beach and convenient to all of Fort Lauderdale's attractions and nightlife. As Fort Lauderdale's first gay resort with its own full-service day spa and hair studio, they offer guests an experience that is unique and wonderfully indulgent. From a relaxing Swedish massage to a haircut before your night on the town, the talented staff can accommodate all your needs – guaranteed to "Exceed Expectations."
At The Grand Resort and Spa, guests will experience first class service from their elite staff members providing a vast knowledge of the South Florida region, which includes the world famous "gayborhood,"
RuPaul's Drag Race previously announced this season's celebrity guest judges which included in the first episode, Lady Gaga. The 13 previously announced Queens include: Aja, Alexis Michelle, Charlie Hides, Eureka, Farrah Moan, Jaymes Mansfield, Kimora Blac, Nina Bo'nina Brown, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Shea Couleé, Trinity Taylor, and Valentina. "RuPaul's Drag Race" season nine is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for Logo.
For reservations and information on The Grand Resort and Spa, visit their website www.grandresort.net or call 1-800-818-1211 ֪– 24 hours, 7 days a week. For up-to-date "The Grand Resort and Spa" news and exclusives, join the "The Grand Resort and Spa" Facebook page or follow #GrandResortSpa on Twitter at @GrandResortSpa. Follow along on our Instagram page by searching for GrandResortSpa. For marketing and public relations, please contact Edward Otto Zielke at edward@grandresort.net.
Media Contact
Edward Otto Zielke
edward@grandresort.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse