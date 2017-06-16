News By Tag
The Grand Resort and Spa Earns 7th Award from TripAdvisor
Fort lauderdale's very own the grand resort and spa earns tripadvisor's certificate of excellence award.
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-
The Grand Resort and Spa is Fort Lauderdale's premiere gay-owned and operated men's spa-resort that first opened in 1999. With 33 well-appointed rooms and suites, it is located just steps from the beach and convenient to all of Fort Lauderdale's attractions and nightlife. As Fort Lauderdale's first gay resort with its own full-service day spa and hair studio, they offer guests an experience that is unique and wonderfully indulgent. From a relaxing Swedish massage to a haircut before your night on the town, the talented staff can accommodate all your needs – guaranteed to "Exceed Expectations."
For more information on The Grand Resort and Spa, visit www.grandresort.net or call 1-800-818-1211 ֪– 24 hours, 7 days a week. For up-to-date "The Grand Resort and Spa" news and exclusives, join the "The Grand Resort and Spa" Facebook page or follow #GrandResortSpa on Twitter at @GrandResortSpa. Follow along on our Instagram page by searching for GrandResortSpa. For marketing and public relations, please contact Edward Otto Zielke at edward@grandresort.net and visit http://www.grandresort.net for reservations and information!
Media Contact
Edward Otto Zielke
954-630-3000
edward@grandresort.net
