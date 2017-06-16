 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

The Grand Resort and Spa Earns 7th Award from TripAdvisor

Fort lauderdale's very own the grand resort and spa earns tripadvisor's certificate of excellence award.
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Grand Resort and Spa today announced that it has received its seventh TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Award. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients includes accommodations, restaurants, and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience. The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors, all looking to get the most out of every trip.

The Grand Resort and Spa is Fort Lauderdale's premiere gay-owned and operated men's spa-resort that first opened in 1999. With 33 well-appointed rooms and suites, it is located just steps from the beach and convenient to all of Fort Lauderdale's attractions and nightlife. As Fort Lauderdale's first gay resort with its own full-service day spa and hair studio, they offer guests an experience that is unique and wonderfully indulgent. From a relaxing Swedish massage to a haircut before your night on the town, the talented staff can accommodate all your needs – guaranteed to "Exceed Expectations." A sample of the property's awards and accolades include "Certificate of Excellence, Hall of Fame" – TripAdvisor; "Editor's Choice" – Man About World; "#1 in Fort Lauderdale" – Pink Choice Award; "Best Small Hotel or Resort in the World" - Out Traveler Award Winner; "Top 10 Resorts" - The Travel Channel; "One of the top 10 gay-owned spas in the United States" – Out Traveler Magazine; "USA TODAY 10 BEST" – USA TODAY.   This year, The Grand became a proud sponsor of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

For more information on The Grand Resort and Spa, visit www.grandresort.net or call 1-800-818-1211 ֪– 24 hours, 7 days a week. For up-to-date "The Grand Resort and Spa" news and exclusives, join the "The Grand Resort and Spa" Facebook page or follow #GrandResortSpa on Twitter at @GrandResortSpa. Follow along on our Instagram page by searching for GrandResortSpa.  For marketing and public relations, please contact Edward Otto Zielke at edward@grandresort.net and visit http://www.grandresort.net for reservations and information!

Media Contact
Edward Otto Zielke
954-630-3000
edward@grandresort.net
Click to Share