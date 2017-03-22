 
Industry News





A Movie Night That Will Connect People Through the Power of Story

Do You Know Movies Transcend All Cultural, Educational and Economic Barriers.The Faith & Film Series presents The Resurrection of Gavin Stone in Farmingdale, NY. on April 10.
 
 
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Everyone who purchases a ticket to the L.I. Premiere of #GavinStoneMove will receive a Free Faith & Film series DVD package and be eligible to win 2 Free tickets to the Saturday (April 15th) show of Perilous Times at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Join us for a fun and engaging movie night!

The inaugural Faith & Film Series will take place on Monday, April 10, 2017, 7:30pm-9:31pm at Showcase Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas - 1001 Broad Hollow Rd, Farmingdale, with the L.I. Premiere of The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

Churches and organizations can partner with the Faith & Film Series to bring people out for a night of fun, fellowship & empowerment and be a part of our Resurrection Outreach initiative. We are committed to redefining the church going experience.

From movie screenings, documentaries, shorts, family-friendly films and more, Faith & Film Series dedicates itself to helping creative individuals achieve their goals. An on-going series, Faith & Film will shine a spotlight on the latest from big-name talent and up-and-coming faith-based & inspirational filmmakers.

Purchase Now - https://www.tugg.com/events/the-resurrection-of-gavin-sto...

About David M. Wallace
CEO of Total Prayze Entertainment Group, one of the most diverse and inventive entertainment companies in the world, Mr. Wallace is committed to using the power of interactive media in reaching men, women, adults and millennials. He continues to grow the company's global platforms that will enhance the next generation of storytellers as well as re-imagining how the Gospel is spread to a contemporary audience. Mr. Wallace also serves as Creative Director of Christian Library on Demand (CLD) and as a consultant to various churches and organizations seeking to re-invent their brands. David M. Wallace holds a B.F.A. in Visual Communication with a specialization in Graphic Design. Visit http://www.totalprayze.com

About Judah Praise Experience (JPE)
An inspirational platform that is a celebration of the interactive, film, music and fashion industries. JPE launched on May 14th, 2011, with artists, directors, musicians and fashion designers gathering at Calvary Tabernacle in Hempstead, NY, to showcase their gifts. Founded by David M. Wallace, JPE featured several established and up-and-coming filmmakers. Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/judah

Contact
David M. Wallace
***@totalprayze.com
Source:
Email:***@totalprayze.com Email Verified
Tags:Christian Films, Movie Night, Long Island Christians
Industry:Movies
Location:West Babylon - New York - United States
