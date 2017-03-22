News By Tag
Joshua's Heart's Volunteers Commit to Making Service a Part of their Life Philosophy
We could learn a thing or two from the amazing young people who give of their time and treasure to a local 11-year-old, young people's grass roots community organization known as Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF). They do outstanding work serving.
Farm Share once again partnered with Joshua's Heart Foundation to make sure Miami's underserved families received food during the holidays. The North Miami Avenue Church was the site for last year's food distribution, where JHF and Farm Share donated a week's worth of groceries and other provisions for 500 local families. The effort was spearheaded and hosted by JHF's Junior Advisory Board's (JAB) Asst. Vice Chair, Ceci Sosa and her family. "It takes a village to feed families and we at JHF are blessed to have dedicated volunteers who see the vision and commit to giving their time to serve," said Joshua Williams, President and Founder of Joshua's Heart. He added, "Ceci Sosa and her family are invaluable assets to our foundation. She is leading the way and showing others that selflessness in deed and thought are more rewarding than receiving presents all the time."
Leadership at JHF does not begin and end with food distribution. Youth Volunteer, Elena Zapata, the JAB Social Media Director, busied herself preparing "Hope Boxes" for the men at the Miami Rescue Mission at the same time. "Hope Boxes" are a staple in the JHF arsenal of giving back items; each box is filled with toiletries, socks, snacks and miscellaneous items and lovingly gift wrapped for distribution to the community. Zapata, her family and her team of Elves, (Elves are what youth volunteers with JHF are affectionately called) prepared 200 gift boxes filled with personal items for the recipients. These items were also a part of the holiday giveback activities conducted by Joshua's Heart volunteers year-round. "The need is so great in our very own backyard for social services," commented Williams. "The Zapata family led by their daughter Elena, are always available to step in and assist whenever needed. It is this kind of commitment from our team and their families that keep the wheels turning at JHF, we could not do it without them," concluded Williams. The term, "and a child shall lead them" is certainly a calling card for Team Joshua and his caring elves that work diligently year-round to ensure the needy in our streets and communities are never forgotten.
Learn how you too can make a difference or become a volunteer, visit: http://joshuasheart.org
Farm Share is a non-profit food ministry whose mission is to alleviate hunger and malnutrition by recovering and distributing fresh and nutritious food to those who need it. Farm Share, using inmate labor and volunteers, re-sorts and packages an abundance of surplus food and distributes it to individuals, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, churches, and other organizations feeding the hungry in Florida — free of charge. To learn more about Farm Share programs, visit http://farmshare.org .
Joshua's Heart Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that empowers, needy people to improve their quality of life. The foundation was founded by a four-and-a-half-
