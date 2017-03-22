News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
QLAdmin Solutions and Illustrate Inc Partner for Industry Advancement
Integration of life insurance policy administration and illustration platforms will enable complete flow through for automated new business processing
Initial development is underway with both teams working side-by-side on data analysis of ACORD Standardized file sharing and interface integration, with customization development and testing for seamless integration not far behind.
The synergy of the QLAdmin OPUS integration will allow:
● Insurance agents to take electronic applications and service existing business via mobile tools or from the company-branded agent web portal.
● Encrypted client information to be held in OPUS until uploaded to the QLAdmin policy administration system where a new client policy record will be created and fully utilized through the entire lifecycle.
● Consumers to identify and assess their insurance and financial needs via company websites with education and calculator tools before beginning the application process.
● Policyholdersto have secure and direct access to agent and policy information and service via the company-branded policyholder web portal.
● Insurance company home office employees to expertly service their policyholders by offering inforce and recalculated illustrations for increased compliance or identifying new sales opportunities (Illustrations will then be stored at the policy level as PDF documents).
Kevin Netterfield, President of illustrate inc said "The QLAdmin platform integrated with the power of illustrate inc's OPUS suite responds to fill a gap in the marketplace with an affordable and integrated admin and illustration solution that no one else offers in North America. I admire QLAdmin, their values and their commitment to client needs.Our integration partnership right off the bat felt like destiny and perfect timing."
"We've always seen illustration functionality as a recurring question from potential clients for which we had no answer. The illustrate inc platform is engaging and smart and the missing link to completing the policy admin process," said Chris McCaul, FSA, President of QLAdmin Solutions.
The QLAdmin and illustrate inc strategic partnership comes at an ideal time for both companies – each with an impressive record of recent client acquisitions and in realizing the escalating growth trend in projected product development and market share.
Both companies provide industry-leading advanced solutions for insurance companies and fraternal benefit organizations operating in the Tier 3 through Tier 5 life insurance and annuity markets. These are niche markets for which new technology and modern tools are scarce or simply unattainable and yet for which there is an increased demand for affordable and reliable integrated solutions.The QLAdmin/OPUS systems integration will provide high level and tailored solutions enabling this market to compete on a larger scale, both geographically and online.
About QLAdmin Solutions: QLAdmin Solutions is a technology company of insurance experts that enables insurance providers to succeed in their markets, and has provided complete, end-to-end life insurance policy administration technology for nearly 30 years. QLAdmin Solutions has grown 25% in the last two years, and 46 companies in the U.S., Canada, Central America and the Caribbean use QLAdmin and related system tools today. QLAdmin Solutions is headquartered in Austin, Texas. http://www.qladmin.com/
About illustrate inc: illustrate inc is a privately held company and industry leader in the life insurance illustration software markets in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. illustrate inc has grown steadily over the past 27 years as a result of its primary focus on addressing the industry needs for efficiency, effectiveness and speed to market for life insurance illustration and sales concepts software, as well as mobile quoting solutions. https://illustrateinc.com/
Contact
QLAdmin Solutions
Austin, Texas
***@qladmin.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse