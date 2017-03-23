Virtual window solution for elevators introduced by Panoramia

New smart elevator product turns elevator rides into journeys in high-end buildings

--"When entering an elevator, image that you experience a panoramic view of the surrounding city skyline, a breath-taking scenery of a Norse fjord, a moon landscape or a stylish abstract visual representation of your brand. Panoramia becomes that window. Our mission is to let people turn their elevator rides into journeys", says Niklas Lundback, Co-founder of Panoramia.Cities are growing in every direction and technology becomes a continuously increasing part in people's everyday life. As a consequence, the demand for, and importance of, in-building experiences increase. The Swedish company Panoramia aspires to set a new standard for elevator design with 3D technology in high-end buildings.Panoramia's solution is a unique product on the global market for smart elevators. It contributes to the in-building experience for demanding property owners, commercial real-estate and residents by seamlessly implementing an integrated, high-resolution screen in one or two of the elevator walls. With the implementation, a unique atmosphere is created in the elevator car. The screen becomes a virtual window that most elevators are missing. As the elevator moves up, down, or stops, Panoramia's animated 3D visualizations move accordingly.The solution works in all kinds of elevators and was created as a customer-driven project together with AMF Fastigheter, one of Sweden's leading property owners. It is offered as a complete product with screen, control computer, measurement devices and animated visualizations. Three installations have been finalized, and the company is now launching the product globally.During 2018, Panoramia will launch a Software-as-a-Service solution to enable customers to easily change scenery in the elevator with a app.For more information: