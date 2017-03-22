 
PET-Xi's commitment to the community recognised with Midlands Business Award win

 
 
PET-Xi joint managing directors Fleur and Chris Sexton receiving their award
PET-Xi joint managing directors Fleur and Chris Sexton receiving their award
 
COVENTRY, England - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Coventry-based PET-Xi, leading providers of motivational and inspirational results-based educational training programmes for young people, has won a prestigious Midlands Business Award for 'Commitment to the Community'.

The award recognises outstanding performance in delivering a sustainable programme of community initiatives that have a measured impact on both the community and the business.

PET-Xi supports young people in the area to help them realise their full academic potential. This includes its current work in Warwickshire helping 780 young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) by providing them with a chance to gain qualifications, employability skills and motivational support. PET-Xi's specially trained mentors are working in communities throughout the county to help these young people find a rewarding and exciting career path.

Additionally, PET-Xi has raised and directly donated almost £100,000 this past year through a programme of activities supporting schools, community organisations and local initiatives in the Midlands and beyond.  This includes everything from buying school uniforms for needy pupils in an area of significant deprivation, through to being a vital and active partner in Coventry's bid to become the 2021 UK City of Culture.

Now in their 11th year, the Midlands Business Awards celebrate the finest business talent the Midlands has to offer.

The company's co founders and managing directors Chris and Fleur Sexton picked up the prize at a winner's dinner held at the Athena in Leicester City Centre. Presenting the award was Uday Dholaki, Brand Ambassador for Birmingham Airport.

Commenting on the win, Fleur said; 'This award recognizes all the amazing and dedicated PET-Xi staff, whatever role they play in the company, who give their heart and soul every day to help young people fulfill their dreams and achieve their potential".

For further information on PET-Xi please visit http://www.pet-xi.co.uk

Contact
Livewire PR
***@livewirepr.com
End
Source:PET-Xi
Email:***@livewirepr.com Email Verified
