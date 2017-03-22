News By Tag
Safety to cost less as Builder's Profile partners with SMAS
Builder's Profile announces strategic partnership with H&S assessors SMAS to deliver major efficiencies in UK construction industry compliance & pre-qualification.
This joint solution brings the two respected 'platforms' together - resulting in a seamless solution. Members can use their Builder's Profile to directly apply for a SMAS Worksafe Certificate - a fast, efficient and cost effective route to achieving an SSiP H&S Accreditation.
The platforms communicate constantly, confirming that member H&S information is up to date and available to Main Contractor clients. This simple innovative solution means H&S obligations and pre-qualification information can all be easily maintained and viewed in one place. Business benefits include the obvious savings in time and money along with greater certainty and clarity over subcontractors' H&S standards. Main Contractors can quickly and confidently select from an even greater 'pool' of SSiP H&S Accredited subcontractors.
Danny Marinou from SMAS says, "Save time, money and complexity in demonstrating your company's H&S management system, whilst ensuring that the information you present to Clients is up to date and accurate. This is excellent progress for the industry!"
"Collaboration and data sharing are absolutely key to the removal of the dreaded PQQ duplication nightmare." says Paul Long, Builder's Profile MD, "And this 'unique' partnership is a perfect example of joined-up thinking using technology to simplify rather than complicate."
About Builder's Profile
Builder's Profile is the open-access Common Database service providing compliance and PQQ information to the construction industry. The service allows main contractors, clients and their audit partners to collaborate in collecting, sharing, reviewing and maintaining supply chain and PQQ information. The service reduces information collection time and data duplication and helps in the defence of reputational risk by allowing better compliance management. Additionally, the ease of integration of its common-database allows it to effectively complement other information services.
About SMAS
Safety Management Advisory Services is a dedicated H&S assessment company and a member scheme of Safety Schemes in Procurement (SSIP). The company prides itself on delivering unrivalled service to both its members and clients. Working with many of the major UK house builders SMAS have developed experience and expertise in new build construction but also deal with many other construction organisations for H&S assessments and contractor management.
All SMAS Assessors are qualified H&S professionals, have completed the SSIP Assessor Training and are audited annually by an independently appointed SSIP Auditor.
For more information on Builder's Profile and SMAS services please see the websites.
Builder's Profile: http://www.buildersprofile.co.uk/
SMAS: http://www.smasltd.com/
Contact
Jo Peacock
***@buildersprofile.co.uk
