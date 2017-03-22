ITS Announces Exclusive European Distribution Partnership With Umango

Umango vertical

End

--Info Technology Supply Ltd proudly announce Exclusive European distribution partnership with Umango Info Technology Supply Ltd (ITS) are proud to announce that they have signed an agreement with Umango to be the exclusive European regional distributor of the Umango products Umango Convert and Umango Extract. This arrangement signifies Umango's entry into the European market, expanding its operations across four regions (including Asia Pacific, North America and South America). As a distributor of Umango products, ITS undertake to be Umango's regional marketing partner with an emphasis on pre and post-sales support to their existing reseller base. Umango's integration with the touch screen functionality of supported MFDs (photocopiers)enables a compelling value-add to MFDs and desktop scanners. With features including data capture and file format conversion, Umango is flexible in its ability to export into virtually any back-office system. "At Umango, we understand the importance of exceptional customer support. As ITS are a leading distributor of MFD centric solutions within Europe, this will offer us extensive reach while providing industry-leading support to our dealers across the region" - Umango CEO Quentin Gribble. "We were delighted to learn just how easy Umango Convert and Extract are to install and configure whilst being both reliable and extremely powerful; this was a winning combination for us. There is a great synergy between our companies as we share the same passion for delivering feature-rich software that is both easy to install and support. We are confident that this relationship will allow both companies to grow" - ITS Managing Director Mr Nicholas Dabanovic. About Umango: Umango Pty Ltd, global leaders in the development of document scanning, file conversion and imaging software, was founded in 2008 in Australia. The company (formerly i2 Software) has offices in Western Australia and San Francisco to support its growing international reseller channel. Umango's software solutions provide a unique offering to the imaging industry by delivering powerful and feature rich applications that remain easy to install, configure and use. About ITS: ITS (Info Technology Supply Ltd) builds on established relationships with photocopier manufacturers through our many years of experience supplying quality, reliable software solutions to education, legal, corporate and government sectors. ITS have offices across Europe (including the UK, Spain, France and Germany).www.its-group.com