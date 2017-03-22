News By Tag
Charlotte Surgeon Among Top Influencers in Rhinoplasty and Facial Plastic Surgery
RealSelf is the largest online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find the right doctor or clinic. More than 9 million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." RealSelf is powered by unbiased experiences shared by consumers for hundreds of treatments, ranging from simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf has become the essential resource and service for those seeking to find the right doctor or clinic.
In 2016, more than 82 million people visited RealSelf to research cosmetic treatments and connect with local medical professionals. The RealSelf 500 Award honors the top rated and most engaged board-certified aesthetic doctors who consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient education and positive patient outcomes throughout 2016. Winners of the award excel at sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members actively searching for information and the right provider.
Dr. Sean Freeman is the owner of Only Faces in south Charlotte. He specializes in rhinoplasty surgery and other facial plastic surgery such as Face Lifts, Brow Lifts, Eye Lifts and more. He has been in practice since 1987, and is the most experienced rhinoplasty surgeon and facial plastic surgeon in the Charlotte area.
"It is an honor to receive this award. I love what I do, providing a refreshed and natural look to men and women," says plastic surgeon Dr. Sean Freeman.
"These 500 doctors are part of a select group of top influencers on RealSelf who collectively answered more than 300,000 consumer questions in 2016 alone," said Tom Seery, Founder and CEO of RealSelf. "Our research shows that more than 95 percent of patients expect a practice to engage with them online. These doctors are leading the way in terms of their online engagement and focus on empowering patients with good information."
Dr. Sean Freeman is an expert contributor to RealSelf, and to date has posted 1221 answers to questions on RealSelf. Dr. Freeman also maintains a patient star rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars in RealSelf reviews. For more information on Dr. Sean Freeman, visit http://www.OnlyFaces.com.
