The Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival Announces Line-Up And Tickets For Sale

 
 
HOUSTON - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Kalpana Promotions, Inc., an event planning company, and Music Spirit USA, Inc., a music production company, both based in Sugar Land, Texas, are jointly hosting the second annual Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival, which takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Hobby Event Center (9906 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034) from 2pm to 11pm.

This year, the festival will feature Bigg Redd & Creole Soul, a Lake Charles, LA-based writer, performer, and musician who blends blues, jazz, rock, reggae, and zydeco to create an unforgettable sound; Hybrid7, a high-energy cover band with a repertoire that includes many favorite Motown classics, upbeat rhythm and blues, heart-lifting soul, and the latest top-40 pop tunes; U-Fyah, a reggae band with a mission to spread love and positive music; and Errol Blackwood, a Toronto-based award-winning singer, guitarist, and previous lead singer for The Wailers. Appearances will be made between bands by DJ Big Reeks, DJ Wildboijake, DJ Texas Outlaw, and DJ Natural Touch.

The festival will gather some of Houston's finest restaurants, caterers, and food trucks specializing in crawfish, crab, grilled foods, and other delectable treats. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Regional artisans will be on site displaying their original wares. Non-profit and corporate organizations will participate to promote their products and services to the community. The Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival promises to be an afternoon filled with zydeco, rhythm & blues, soul, and reggae that captures the heart and soul of South Texas and Southern Louisiana eclectic food and music scene.

The $10 general admission ticket ($15 at the gate) allows guests access to all entertainment and to purchase food from vendors. Admission for kids 12 and under is free. Tickets are available for purchase at http://hccgfest2017.eventbrite.com

A portion of proceeds from the festival will benefit Fresh Spirit Wellness, a non-profit organization established in 1997 to help women, youth, and families overcome challenges in life, especially those struggling in toxic relationships and abusive marriages.

Kalpana Promotions is a full service event planning company specializing in concerts, festivals, and special celebrations. Music Spirit USA is a music production company specializing in professional audio, staging, and lighting for live music concerts and festivals.

For more information, visit the festival website at http://hccgfest.com, follow on Facebook (facebook.com/hccgfest), Instagram (instagram.com/hccgfest), Twitter (twitter.com/hccgfest), and Snapchat (@hccgfest). The festival hashtag is #hccgfest.

