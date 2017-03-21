 
News By Tag
* Online Auctions
* Auction
* Estate Sales
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Cal Auctions Award Winner of Excellence in Estate Sale Marketing From EstateSale.com

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Online Auctions
Auction
Estate Sales

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Awards

SAN DIEGO - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- CalAuctions.com, a San Diego-based auction house, has received an award for the Top 50 Most Viewed Estate Sale Companies from EstateSale.com, an online directory that lists estate sales, auctions, and business liquidations all across the United States.

Each year EstateSale.com hands out awards to companies whose estate sale listings were viewed most out of all the companies that use the site. Currently there are over 6,480 professional estate liquidators who have signed up on EstateSale.com to advertise upcoming estate sales and auctions.

The online estate sale industry continues to grown into a multi-million dollar market. Many companies are competing for market share as consumers have turned to online services to shop for unique products, hard-to-find collectibles and antiques, or products that are no longer being manufactured.

CalAuctions.com has found a niche in the Southern California market, drawing in thousands of bidders each month to its online estate sale auctions.

"We are excited and grateful for this award. It's a testament to the hard work the team has put into marketing and creating appealing, eye-catching catalogs for each auction. EstateSales.com has made it easy to connect with our target buyers who continue to participate in our auctions on a regular basis," said Jason Hanks, President of Cal Auctions.

This is the fourth year in a row that Cal Auctions has received the Excellence in Estate Sale Marketing Award.

To see the full list of award winners, visit: http://www.estatesale.com/contents/custom/97

About Cal Auctions

Cal Auctions is a full service online auction company, specializing in services for the commercial and estate community including online auction consulting, appraisals, government surplus, bankruptcy liquidation, industrial surplus, creditor asset liquidation, and business liquidations. The company's custom auction solutions consist of innovative processes and online marketing strategies that targets buyers for business assets and personal property, resulting in the highest possible return for clients. For more information, visit http://www.calauctions.com

Media Contact
Cal Auctions
619-326-9690
info@calauctions.com
End
Source:Cal Auctions
Email:***@calauctions.com
Tags:Online Auctions, Auction, Estate Sales
Industry:Shopping
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Studio 747 Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share