Cal Auctions Award Winner of Excellence in Estate Sale Marketing From EstateSale.com
Each year EstateSale.com hands out awards to companies whose estate sale listings were viewed most out of all the companies that use the site. Currently there are over 6,480 professional estate liquidators who have signed up on EstateSale.com to advertise upcoming estate sales and auctions.
The online estate sale industry continues to grown into a multi-million dollar market. Many companies are competing for market share as consumers have turned to online services to shop for unique products, hard-to-find collectibles and antiques, or products that are no longer being manufactured.
CalAuctions.com has found a niche in the Southern California market, drawing in thousands of bidders each month to its online estate sale auctions.
"We are excited and grateful for this award. It's a testament to the hard work the team has put into marketing and creating appealing, eye-catching catalogs for each auction. EstateSales.com has made it easy to connect with our target buyers who continue to participate in our auctions on a regular basis," said Jason Hanks, President of Cal Auctions.
This is the fourth year in a row that Cal Auctions has received the Excellence in Estate Sale Marketing Award.
To see the full list of award winners, visit: http://www.estatesale.com/
About Cal Auctions
Cal Auctions is a full service online auction company, specializing in services for the commercial and estate community including online auction consulting, appraisals, government surplus, bankruptcy liquidation, industrial surplus, creditor asset liquidation, and business liquidations. The company's custom auction solutions consist of innovative processes and online marketing strategies that targets buyers for business assets and personal property, resulting in the highest possible return for clients. For more information, visit http://www.calauctions.com
Media Contact
Cal Auctions
619-326-9690
info@calauctions.com
