Kids Open Casting Call for Dancers, Actors, Actresses, and Models

-- Calling all actors, actresses, models, and dancers! UED Studios and Adorable Talent presents the Kids Open Casting Call Event. Give your child a chance to be discovered by some of the top industry professionals in acting, modeling, and dancing. This event will take place at UED Studios, 5658 Buford Hwy. Norcross, GA 30071 from 11am-5pm with Jessica Moultrie (CEO and Owner of Adorable Talent), and Jeremy "Unique" Davis (Celebrity Choreographer and Owner of UED Studios).Jeremy "Unique" Davis has worked with some of the top entertainers in the business as a dancer and choreographer as well as booked other dancers with gigs for commercials, tour dates, EPIC, Capitol Records, Universal, Disney, and more.Jessica Moultrie is a model/actress who has been in business for 7 years with her company focused on kids to young adults. Jessica has placed talent on various commercials, print ads, TV, film, and theater, and has worked with Toys R'Us, Puma, Disney, H&M, Target, Nick, and more. Through the Adorable Talent searchable database and business relationships, talent is presented and marketed to the top casting directors, production companies, modeling and talent agencies, commercial photographers, and advertising agencies in the New York, LA, Atlanta, DC, PA and Miami area.Now casting kids of all races and ethnicities from ages 3-14, Event times and details are as follows:11:00am-12:00pm:Casting for Dancers ages 15 & up12:00pm-5:00pm:Casting for Dancers, actors/actresses, and models ages 3-14Kids will enjoy complimentary bounce houses, popcorn, food trucks, snow cones, and more while they wait.Visit UED Studios at http://www.uedstudios.com and follow them on instagram @uedstudiosVisit Adorable Talent at http://www.adorabletalent.com