 
News By Tag
* Kids Casting Call
* Casting call Atlanta
* UED Studios
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Kids Open Casting Call for Dancers, Actors, Actresses, and Models

 
 
Kids Casting Call
Kids Casting Call
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kids Casting Call
Casting call Atlanta
UED Studios

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling all actors, actresses, models, and dancers!  UED Studios and Adorable Talent presents the Kids Open Casting Call Event. Give your child a chance to be discovered by some of the top industry professionals in acting, modeling, and dancing. This event will take place at UED Studios, 5658 Buford Hwy. Norcross, GA 30071 from 11am-5pm with Jessica Moultrie (CEO and Owner of Adorable Talent), and Jeremy "Unique" Davis (Celebrity Choreographer and Owner of UED Studios).

Jeremy "Unique" Davis has worked with some of the top entertainers in the business as a dancer and choreographer as well as booked other dancers with gigs for commercials, tour dates, EPIC, Capitol Records, Universal, Disney, and more.

Jessica Moultrie is a model/actress who has been in business for 7 years with her company focused on kids to young adults.  Jessica has placed talent on various commercials, print ads, TV, film, and theater, and has worked with Toys R'Us, Puma, Disney, H&M, Target, Nick, and more.  Through the Adorable Talent searchable database and business relationships, talent is presented and marketed to the top casting directors, production companies, modeling and talent agencies, commercial photographers, and advertising agencies in the New York, LA, Atlanta, DC, PA and Miami area.

Now casting kids of all races and ethnicities from ages 3-14, Event times and details are as follows:

11:00am-12:00pm: Casting for Dancers ages 15 & up

12:00pm-5:00pm: Casting for Dancers, actors/actresses, and models ages 3-14

Kids will enjoy complimentary bounce houses, popcorn, food trucks, snow cones, and more while they wait.

Visit UED Studios at http://www.uedstudios.com and follow them on instagram @uedstudios

Visit Adorable Talent at http://www.adorabletalent.com

Contact
For all questions or media inquiries
The Meme Agency
tu@thememeagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thememeagency.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Meme Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share