How to determine the best way to spend your advertising budget...with some very easy-to-use math

This is about some very easy to use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money. The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." Before you spend another dime of your advertising budget, take a look at this math.

Download "The Barrows Popularity Factor" for $4.95 at www.barrows.com

Contact

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- THE SUBJECT IS ADVERTISING...AND SOME OF THE THE BASIC QUESTIONS FOR EVERY BUSINESS ARE...1) How much should you spend on your advertising?2) How, when and where should you spend it?3) What should you say?4) What is the best media mix for your company and your advertising budget?5) Which ads and which media are producing the best results?6) Which media should you increase, and by how much?7) Which media can you decrease, and by how much?AND...WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO DETERMINE THE BEST WAY TO SPEND YOUR ADVERTISING BUDGET?Depending on whom you ask, you might get different answers to each of those questions...but luckily, now there is some very easy-to-use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses answer those kinds of questions much more objectively...AND...the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator.The math is a very simple equation that actually lets you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales, and businesses of all kinds can use the math to help them make a lot more money.The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." It was developed by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.THE REASON THE MATH WORKS SO WELL IS VERY SIMPLE:The Barrows Popularity Factor reduces the relationship between advertising and sales to its lowest possible common denominator...namely:"How much did you sell? (divided by) "How much did you Advertise?" (But the key is this...don't do the math in dollars...do the math in units per gross impressions.)In mathematical terms, the formula looks like this:"The Barrows Popularity Factor" = How much did you sell? (in units) divided by/ How much did you advertise? (in gross impressions)The answer you get is a rate of return on gross impressions.(Gross impressions is the number of ads multiplied by the audience per ad.)"Once you can quantify your rate of return on gross impressions, then you can start using some additional math to help you determine the best way to spend your advertising budget," according to Barrows."The math will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, he says, and businesses of all kinds can use the math to help them increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk."So, whether you are trying to plan your advertising budget for the next few weeks or the next few months, or all throughout the year, the best place to start is to start analyzing the effectiveness of your past and current advertising with the math in 'The Barrows Popularity Factor,' says Barrows. It will give you objective answers as to which advertising copy and which advertising media are producing the best results."The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popluarity Factor" which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com"You can read the whole booklet in about an hour, says Barrows, and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator.""And, with the math in 'The Barrows Popularity Factor,' businesses can start taking a lot of the guesswork out of their advertising and they can use the math to help them make a lot more money," says Barrows.PLEASE NOTE: Media companies can also use this math to help them increase their advertising revenue because they can use this math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising much more effective.PLUS, media companies can also use this math to help them plan their own advertising campaigns to help them increase their circulation and increase their advertising revenue."SO, WHENEVER YOU ARE TRYING TO PLAN YOUR MARKETING AND ADVERTISING TO HELP YOU MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY, before you try to decide how to spend another dime of your advertising budget, take about an hour to read "The Barrows Popularity Factor" booklet, says Barrows. It will show you some very easy to use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses analyze, test and plan their advertising much more effectively and much more efficiently...and it can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money.You can read more about The Barrows Popularity Factor and download the booklet for $4.95 at www.barrows.comFor more information about "The Barrows Popularity Factor," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com