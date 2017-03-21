News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tampa's Bay Harbor Hotel to Launch "Bottomless Brunch on the Bay"
The Waterfront Beach Bar | Restaurant Redefines "Sunday Funday"
Bay Harbor's new executive chef, Chef Joe Garcia's goal is to bring a fresh take on Sunday brunch, providing guests with a large variety of options to compliment the view of Old Tampa Bay. The new concept is geared around a few of Chef's favorite southern-influenced dishes (Shrimp & Grits and Chicken & Waffles) and also provides guests with a huge buffet for customizing their experience. Brunch is family-friendly with access to the outdoor games, and there is a variety of seating from formal seating inside and lounge seating outdoors. Furthermore, the "bottomless brunch" package will appeal to weekenders who like a good cocktail with a $10 bottomless mimosa bar featuring various juices, a $5 Bloody Mary, and $5 house wines.
The new menu is extensive to include a carving station with ham and brisket, a fresh seafood bar including mussels, shrimp cocktail, and oysters. The build-your-own omelette station features a variety of meats, vegetables, and cheeses. The buffet will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, roasted & grilled veggies, and so much more. Chef Garcia also includes a fresh salad bar, offering seasonal fruits and veggies but perhaps the centerpiece of the buffet is the chocolate fountain, a fondue-lover's dream.
Beyond brunch, Bay Harbor's Beach Bar | Restaurant has a lot to offer: A daily sunset happy hour, "$10 Tuesdays", "Wind-Down Karaoke Wednesdays" with half-price wines, "Kids Eat Free" on Thursdays, live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and so much more.
About Bay Harbor Hotel: Bay Harbor Hotel's resort-style property is nestled among the lush tropical grounds at the edge of Tampa Bay and is conveniently located in close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the Westshore office market and downtown Tampa. The expansive property boasts a heated outdoor pool, 3200 sq. ft. pier with stunning sunset views and private event space, fitness center, beach volleyball courts and 7,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. The 276-room hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, 42'' flat screen TVs, coffeemakers, mini-refrigerators and expansive space to relax. Every guest room also comes with a private balcony offering sweeping views of Tampa's skyline and breathtaking sunset views. www.bayharbortampa.com
About Beach Bar & Restaurant: Beach Bar & Restaurant has introduced a distinctive beachfront dining experience to Tampa Bay. Located next to the Bay Harbor Hotel on the waterfront of Tampa Bay, Beach Bar & Restaurant is a 20,000 sq. ft. indoor/outdoor venue featuring three bars. This contemporary concept serves fresh seafood and American classic dishes with Caribbean flare. The restaurant is open seven days a week and serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night bites.
EVOLVE & CO PUBLIC RELATIONS + CREATIVE: Evolve & Co is a full-service branding, marketing, advertising and PR agency based downtown St. Petersburg. www.evolveandco.com
Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835 (tel:(727)%20490-
Contact
Lisa Williams
***@evolveandco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse