Salty Church to Simulcast 'Empowered to Connect' Conference
The event, presented by Show Hope in Tennessee, takes place April 7-8 and will feature Trust-Based Relational Intervention®
The simulcast will take place at Salty Church, 200 East Granada Blvd., Suite 100, in Ormond Beach. The cost is $10/individual and $15 per family. The church will offer child care on a limited basis.
"We are pleased to offer this important event to our Salty Church family and the entire community," said Robbie O'Brien, lead pastor. "We believe the information provided in this conference will empower families with the tools they need to find peace in their homes and their hearts."
Salty's mission is to rescue and empower individuals by providing a spiritual framework and building a strong community. Salty's original campus, located in Ormond Beach, launched in 2005 and they minister to approximately 1,400 people each weekend across their three campuses.
In 2013, the church launched a New Smyrna Beach campus, and recently added the Flagler Beach campus. They also sponsor ministries in Esterillos and Tamarindo, Costa Rica, as well as several other support programs locally and abroad.
Salty Church Ormond Beach is located at 221 Vining Court. They offer services on Saturdays at 5:30pm, and Sundays at 9am, 10:30am and noon a student ministry called STAND for children from 6th to 12th grade. Service and gatherings are Wednesdays at 6pm for high school students, and on Thursdays at 6:00pm for middle school students. They also offer a sunrise service at 7:00am at the Granada Beach approach and A1A. The New Smyrna Beach campus is located inside Read-Pattillo Elementary School with services on Sundays at 9:30am and 11am. The new Flagler Beach campus is located within the Flagler Woman's Club at 1524 S. Central Ave., and offers services at 9:30am and 11am. The Ormond location also offers Salty Church can be reached at 386-615-9180 or www.salty.org.
Media Contact
Christie O'Brien
Salty Church
386-615-9180
***@salty.org
