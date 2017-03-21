 
Industry News





The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses What Will Happen If You Are Arrested

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Going up against criminal charges, or entering the criminal investigation process is an extremely anxious time for everybody involved. You may end up facing jail time, hefty fines, and a permanently marked criminal record that will follow you around for the rest of your life. However, even a simple reduction in your charges can often make the difference between losing your freedoms, and experiencing a minor inconvenience. The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter are ready to take your case, and help defend your charges.

Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter what happens if they are arrested. During this situation, you will either be taken to the police station or county jail, and then questioned/booked-in. While being booked, you will have your fingerprints taken, mugshot snapped, and your criminal history will be pulled. If the police then try to question you - be polite - but then request attorney Wayne Richter, and do not answer any questions.

Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.

For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
Source:The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter
