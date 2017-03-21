News By Tag
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses What Will Happen If You Are Arrested
Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter what happens if they are arrested. During this situation, you will either be taken to the police station or county jail, and then questioned/booked-
Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.
For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
