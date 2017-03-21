 
Industry News





Cloudship To Release Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Golden Gates" On May 5th, 2017

Cloudship to release their Spectra Music Group debut single "Golden Gates" on Friday May 5th, 2017 . Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!
 
 
Cloudship "Golden Gates"
NEW YORK - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- California based two-man rock band Cloudship are releasing their Spectra Music Group debut single "Golden Gates" on Friday May 5th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

Cloudship is a fun band with a pretty straightforward story. The duo came together after Napoles' Before Perils went on hiatus (they've, since, returned), and Freeman's Luchador disbanded. Being the only musicians left in their immediate circle, they set out to make it work as a duo.

Since forming in the summer of 2013, Cloudship has self-released three projects (two EPs and an acoustic LP), sold thousands of units, and played over 500 shows, easily making them one of the hardest working indie duos in California.

Now, poised to release their first all out LP with Spectra Music Group, they have found and perfected a sound that toes the line between roots-rock and modern rock. Heavily influenced by grunge, alternative, and prog, Cloudship use multitasking and fluid songwriting to create a sonic experience that you would expect from twice as many members.

Cloudship's new single "Golden Gates" is now available for pre-order on digital download sites worldwide. Pre-order "Golden Gates" on itunes in the United States here:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/golden-gates-single/id1...

Follow Cloudship on Twitter @cloudshipmusic

The official website for Cloudship may be found at www.cloudshipmusic.com

Follow Spectra Music Group On Twitter @spectramusicinc

The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

