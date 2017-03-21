News By Tag
Celebrate Easter Weekend With Family Festivities And An Egg-Stravagant Brunch At Pheasant Run Resort
Pheasant Run's Egg-stravagant Easter Day Brunch served in the grand St. Charles Ballroom offers an outstanding variety of mouthwatering dishes from Executive Chef Tiffany Tooker. Comforting brunch classics such as made-to-order omelets and waffles with strawberries and Chantilly cream are accompanied by Chef Tooker's special Apple & Cranberry Pork Medallions, Peel & Eat Shrimp with Horseradish Tomato Confit, and succulent Leg of Lamb with Mint Demi-Glace. A special "Kids Corner" is also available, serving up items like creamy Mac N' Cheese.
Family-friendly events begin Saturday, April 15th with two Easter Egg Hunts open to guests and the general public at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. beside Gallery Hall. The Easter Bunny joins the fun!
On Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Easter Bunny greets children who can also enjoy crafts or visit the Petting Zoo located in the parking lot outside the St. Charles Ballroom, while from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. free family portraits will be captured by a professional photographer.
For more information, see a full schedule of Easter events on the Pheasant Run events page (http://www.pheasantrun.com/
Egg-stravagant Easter Day Brunch costs: Adults/$42.95;
Pheasant Run is located at 4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles. For hotel reservations, visit www.pheasantrun.com or call 800-474-3272.
Pheasant Run's Easter Day Brunch Menu 2017
Executive Chef Tiffany Tooker
Brunch Favorites
Scrambled Eggs, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Thyme Sausage Links
Home Fried Potatoes, Corn Flake Crusted French Toast and
Waffles with Strawberries and Chantilly Cream
Finest Breakfast Breads, Muffins & Croissants
Omelet Station
Toppings include Diced Green and Red Pepper, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Forest Mushrooms,
Diced Onions, Organic Spinach, Diced Virginia Ham, Bacon, Medley of Cheese
Salad Station
Seedless Cucumber and Tear Drop Tomato Salad, Quinoa and Raw Honey Vinaigrette Salad, Thai Noodle and Tri-color Pepper Salad, Boston Bibb and Field Green Salad Bar
Displays
Loaded Deviled Eggs
Smoked Salmon with Capers, Diced Tomatoes, Bermuda Onion, Cream Cheese, Chopped Eggs
Peel & Eat Shrimp with Horseradish Tomato Comfit
Antipasto with the Finest Meat Selections
Artisan Cheese display
Pasta Station
Penne Pasta with Pesto & Sweet Tomato Sauce
Cavatappi with Roasted Vegetable Asiago Sauce
Carving Station
Peppercorn Crusted Top Sirloin, Rosemary Infused Au jus
Maple Glazed Bone-In Ham with Dijon Honey Mustard
Leg of Lamb with a Mint Demi-Glace
Entrées
Apple and Cranberry Pork Medallions
Chicken Tuscany
Pecan Crusted Tilapia
Served with Mascarpone Mashed Potato and Spring Vegetable Medley
Kids' Corner
Chicken Nuggets ~ Cheese Quesadillas ~ Macaroni & Cheese ~Tator Tots
Desserts
Chef's Selection of the Freshly-made Desserts and Assorted Fresh Fruit
About Pheasant Run Resort
Pheasant Run Resort is one of the Midwest's largest resorts, located less than an hour from downtown Chicago in historic St. Charles, Illinois and within close proximity to all airports and transportation hubs. The resort features 293 spacious guest rooms, several restaurants, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, Zanies Comedy Club, Spa Vargas, and an 18-hole golf course. Pheasant Run Resort also offers 88,000 square feet of meeting space including 32meeting rooms, an expo center, four distinct ballrooms, and a 320-seat tiered amphitheater. Pheasant Run is operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group www.hostmark.com. For general information about the resort, call 800.4.PHEASANT or visit www.pheasantrun.com.
