Celebrate Easter Weekend With Family Festivities And An Egg-Stravagant Brunch At Pheasant Run Resort

-- Celebrate Easter with the ultimate holiday brunch and a line-up of family activities at Pheasant Run Resort. Resort guests and locals alike will enjoy a weekend filled with festive family events including two Easter Egg Hunts, a petting zoo for the kids, and a family portrait studio for the entire family. Even the Easter Bunny himself visits during both the Easter Egg Hunts and Easter Day Brunch.Pheasant Run's Egg-stravagant Easter Day Brunch served in the grand St. Charles Ballroom offers an outstanding variety of mouthwatering dishes from Executive Chef Tiffany Tooker. Comforting brunch classics such as made-to-order omelets and waffles with strawberries and Chantilly cream are accompanied by Chef Tooker's special Apple & Cranberry Pork Medallions, Peel & Eat Shrimp with Horseradish Tomato Confit, and succulent Leg of Lamb with Mint Demi-Glace. A special "Kids Corner" is also available, serving up items like creamy Mac N' Cheese.Family-friendly events begin Saturday, April 15with two Easter Egg Hunts open to guests and the general public at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. beside Gallery Hall. The Easter Bunny joins the fun!On Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Easter Bunny greets children who can also enjoy crafts or visit the Petting Zoo located in the parking lot outside the St. Charles Ballroom, while from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. free family portraits will be captured by a professional photographer.For more information, see a full schedule of Easter events on the Pheasant Run events page ( http://www.pheasantrun.com/ events/page5/ allevents.aspx ). Easter Day Brunch is served on Sunday, April 16th, with seatings available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations highly recommended. Call 630-584-6300.Egg-stravagant Easter Day Brunch costs: Adults/$42.95;Seniors 65+/$36.95; 5-12 years of age/$16.95; 4 & under/Free.Pheasant Run is located at 4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles. For hotel reservations, visit www.pheasantrun.com or call 800-474-3272.Executive Chef Tiffany TookerScrambled Eggs, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Thyme Sausage LinksHome Fried Potatoes, Corn Flake Crusted French Toast andWaffles with Strawberries and Chantilly CreamFinest Breakfast Breads, Muffins & CroissantsToppings include Diced Green and Red Pepper, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Forest Mushrooms,Diced Onions, Organic Spinach, Diced Virginia Ham, Bacon, Medley of CheeseSeedless Cucumber and Tear Drop Tomato Salad, Quinoa and Raw Honey Vinaigrette Salad,Salad, Boston Bibb and Field Green Salad BarLoaded Deviled EggsSmoked Salmon with Capers, Diced Tomatoes, Bermuda Onion, Cream Cheese, Chopped EggsPeel & Eat Shrimp with Horseradish Tomato ComfitAntipasto with the Finest Meat SelectionsArtisan Cheese displayPenne Pasta with Pesto & Sweet Tomato SauceCavatappi with Roasted Vegetable Asiago SaucePeppercorn Crusted Top Sirloin, Rosemary Infused Au jusMaple Glazed Bone-In Ham with Dijon Honey MustardLeg of Lamb with a Mint Demi-GlaceApple and Cranberry Pork MedallionsChicken TuscanyPecan Crusted TilapiaServed with Mascarpone Mashed Potato and Spring Vegetable MedleyChicken Nuggets ~ Cheese Quesadillas ~ Macaroni & Cheese ~Tator TotsChef's Selection of the Freshly-made Desserts and Assorted Fresh FruitPheasant Run Resort is one of the Midwest's largest resorts, located less than an hour from downtown Chicago in historic St. Charles, Illinois and within close proximity to all airports and transportation hubs. The resort features 293 spacious guest rooms, several restaurants, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, Zanies Comedy Club, Spa Vargas, and an 18-hole golf course. Pheasant Run Resort also offers 88,000 square feet of meeting space including 32meeting rooms, an expo center, four distinct ballrooms, and a 320-seat tiered amphitheater. Pheasant Run is operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group www.hostmark.com. For general information about the resort, call 800.4.PHEASANT or visit www.pheasantrun.com.