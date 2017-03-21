Celebrate Easter Weekend With Family Festivities And An Egg-Stravagant Brunch At Pheasant Run Resort

 
Egg-Stravagant Easter Day Brunch at Pheasant Run
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate Easter with the ultimate holiday brunch and a line-up of family activities at Pheasant Run Resort. Resort guests and locals alike will enjoy a weekend filled with festive family events including two Easter Egg Hunts, a petting zoo for the kids, and a family portrait studio for the entire family. Even the Easter Bunny himself visits during both the Easter Egg Hunts and Easter Day Brunch.

Pheasant Run's Egg-stravagant Easter Day Brunch served in the grand St. Charles Ballroom offers an outstanding variety of mouthwatering dishes from Executive Chef Tiffany Tooker. Comforting brunch classics such as made-to-order omelets and waffles with strawberries and Chantilly cream are accompanied by Chef Tooker's special Apple & Cranberry Pork Medallions, Peel & Eat Shrimp with Horseradish Tomato Confit, and succulent Leg of Lamb with Mint Demi-Glace. A special "Kids Corner" is also available, serving up items like creamy Mac N' Cheese.

Family-friendly events begin Saturday, April 15th with two Easter Egg Hunts open to guests and the general public at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. beside Gallery Hall. The Easter Bunny joins the fun!

On Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Easter Bunny greets children who can also enjoy crafts or visit the Petting Zoo located in the parking lot outside the St. Charles Ballroom, while from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. free family portraits will be captured by a professional photographer.

For more information, see a full schedule of Easter events on the Pheasant Run events page (http://www.pheasantrun.com/events/page5/allevents.aspx). Easter Day Brunch is served on Sunday, April 16th, with seatings available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations highly recommended. Call 630-584-6300.

Egg-stravagant Easter Day Brunch costs: Adults/$42.95; Seniors 65+/$36.95; 5-12 years of age/$16.95; 4 & under/Free.

Pheasant Run is located at 4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles.  For hotel reservations, visit www.pheasantrun.com or call 800-474-3272.

Pheasant Run's Easter Day Brunch Menu 2017

Executive Chef Tiffany Tooker

Brunch Favorites

Scrambled Eggs, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Thyme Sausage Links

Home Fried Potatoes, Corn Flake Crusted French Toast and

Waffles with Strawberries and Chantilly Cream

Finest Breakfast Breads, Muffins & Croissants

Omelet Station

Toppings include Diced Green and Red Pepper, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Forest Mushrooms,

Diced Onions, Organic Spinach, Diced Virginia Ham, Bacon, Medley of Cheese

Salad Station

Seedless Cucumber and Tear Drop Tomato Salad, Quinoa and Raw Honey Vinaigrette Salad, Thai Noodle and Tri-color Pepper Salad, Boston Bibb and Field Green Salad Bar

Displays

Loaded Deviled Eggs
Smoked Salmon with Capers, Diced Tomatoes, Bermuda Onion, Cream Cheese, Chopped Eggs

Peel & Eat Shrimp with Horseradish Tomato Comfit
Antipasto with the Finest Meat Selections

Artisan Cheese display

Pasta Station

Penne Pasta with Pesto & Sweet Tomato Sauce

Cavatappi with Roasted Vegetable Asiago Sauce

Carving Station

Peppercorn Crusted Top Sirloin, Rosemary Infused Au jus

Maple Glazed Bone-In Ham with Dijon Honey Mustard

Leg of Lamb with a Mint Demi-Glace

Entrées

Apple and Cranberry Pork Medallions
Chicken Tuscany
Pecan Crusted Tilapia

Served with Mascarpone Mashed Potato and Spring Vegetable Medley

Kids' Corner

Chicken Nuggets ~ Cheese Quesadillas ~ Macaroni & Cheese ~Tator Tots

Desserts

Chef's Selection of the Freshly-made Desserts and Assorted Fresh Fruit

About Pheasant Run Resort
Pheasant Run Resort is one of the Midwest's largest resorts, located less than an hour from downtown Chicago in historic St. Charles, Illinois and within close proximity to all airports and transportation hubs. The resort features 293 spacious guest rooms, several restaurants, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, Zanies Comedy Club, Spa Vargas, and an 18-hole golf course. Pheasant Run Resort also offers 88,000 square feet of meeting space including 32meeting rooms, an expo center, four distinct ballrooms, and a 320-seat tiered amphitheater. Pheasant Run is operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group www.hostmark.com.  For general information about the resort, call 800.4.PHEASANT or visit www.pheasantrun.com.
Media Contact
Wisecarver Public Relations - Kelly Wisecarver
kelly@wisecarverpr.com
