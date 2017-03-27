News By Tag
Westchester Networking for Professionals Announces Vibrant New Website Launch
WNFP decided to rebuild and rebrand their website to deliver a fresh and vibrant look for members and website visitors.
The newly redesigned website offers better navigation and improved functionality with quick and easy access to essential information and features focused on the organization's mission: to connect, inspire, support, and strengthen individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners dedicated to the improvement of their personal and professional development and growth.
One of the biggest redesign of the website are the members' features, now members can highlight their businesses with an enhanced business listing describing their business, attributes and promotion offerings. Members also have online access to update their accounts and membership information including posting event, registering for events and joining committee programs.
"We made the decision for the rebuild and rebranding of our website to deliver an opportunity for members, businesses, visitors and partners greater capability to promote their business, we welcome you to visit our new website and share your thoughts with us," says Founder, Theresa Todman.
In the next few weeks, Westchester Networking for Professionals will be scheduling a rebranding event to celebrate the launch of their new website and enhanced branding identity, to receive an invitation visit www.wnfp.org to join their mailing list.
The new website further promotes the organization's offerings, programs and activities; as one of the largest and most influential organization in Westchester County, NY we support our business community in attracting and engaging their target audience.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for direct emails from the Westchester Networking for Professionals at www.wnfp.org.
ABOUT WNFP
Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) offers a sophisticated social networking channel for business owners, solo entrepreneurs, and like-minded professionals who are eager to meet, build lasting business relationships and improve their personal and professional development.
