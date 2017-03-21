News By Tag
Noah Balanoff Joins Colliers International in Parsippany, NJ
"We are thrilled to have Noah join our team and become an integral part of our expansion within the industrial sector," said Simon.
Balanoff was formerly Senior Vice President of CBRE, representing institutional property owners, as well as national and regional companies, in their industrial and supply chain/logistics-
"One of Colliers' key goals is to continue the growth of their robust industrial and supply chain platform," said Balanoff. "I look forward to leveraging my background and experience in the industrial sector of New Jersey real estate to help deliver that next-level expansion. I am so confident because the opportunities in New Jersey, the third largest industrial market in the U.S., are unparalleled. The institutional community—investors, developers and corporate occupiers—not only want to be here but, in most cases, need to be here. And the Turnpike corridor, specifically, is a prime industrial hub, recognized nationally and globally."
Balanoff, a resident of Ramsey, is a graduate of the University of Albany. He is a Certified Commercial Real Estate Investment Member (CCIM).
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
