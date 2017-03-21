 
Industry News





Noah Balanoff Joins Colliers International in Parsippany, NJ

 
 
PARAMUS, N.J. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Noah Balanoff, a leading executive in New Jersey industrial real estate, has joined Colliers International Group Inc. in Parsippany, announced David A. Simon, SIOR, Executive Managing Director and New Jersey market leader. Balanoff will be Executive Managing Director, focusing on the industrial platform.

"We are thrilled to have Noah join our team and become an integral part of our expansion within the industrial sector," said Simon.

Balanoff was formerly Senior Vice President of CBRE, representing institutional property owners, as well as national and regional companies, in their industrial and supply chain/logistics-related requirements. Prior to joining CBRE, he was an Associate Director with Cushman & Wakefield in New Jersey, where he was a member of the industrial transactions and Global Supply Chain Solutions practice groups. His specialty is the sales and leasing of warehouse and distribution facilities with a focus on the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, primarily in the Interchange 8A/7A, Port Newark/Elizabeth and Meadowlands submarkets.

"One of Colliers' key goals is to continue the growth of their robust industrial and supply chain platform," said Balanoff. "I look forward to leveraging my background and experience in the industrial sector of New Jersey real estate to help deliver that next-level expansion. I am so confident because the opportunities in New Jersey, the third largest industrial market in the U.S., are unparalleled. The institutional community—investors, developers and corporate occupiers—not only want to be here but, in most cases, need to be here. And the Turnpike corridor, specifically, is a prime industrial hub, recognized nationally and globally."

Balanoff, a resident of Ramsey, is a graduate of the University of Albany. He is a Certified Commercial Real Estate Investment Member (CCIM).

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).
