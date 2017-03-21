 
Industry News





Michael Saunders Wins Hall of Fame Award at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Conference

 
 
Receiving the Hall of Fame Award
Receiving the Hall of Fame Award
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Michael Saunders & Company (http://www.michaelsaunders.com/) leadership team and agents recently attended the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) Conference Week in Miami, where the company was recognized with multiple awards and honors. The Conference Week brings together the best names in real estate to focus on what drives success in today's market and offers targeted programs, educational sessions and impactful networking opportunities. This once-a-year chance to experience the power of the world's largest community of quality independent real estate firms was held in the extraordinary setting of the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach.

         At the conference's annual awards ceremony held to recognize achievements across the affiliation, CEO and Founder Michael Saunders was honored with a Hall of Fame Award, the top tier in leadership recognition, for instrumental contributions to the organization and its affiliates. Saunders served on the LeadingRE Board of Directors for 17 years and was Chair for two years. She served on numerous committees and task forces, participated in training workshops and discussion groups and served as a mentor and recruiter for other members in the network.  Currently she serves on the Luxury Portfolio Global Advisory Board.

         In addition to Saunders' Hall of Fame Award, Michael Saunders & Company won the Best Property Search Award and the Award of Excellence for Outgoing Referral Production. The company received additional nominations for its work during 2016, including nominations for Best Overall Website Award, Award of Excellence for Outgoing Sales Production, Award of Excellence for Equivalent Outgoing Sales Production, Diamond Award, OurWorld Community Engagement Award and Most Innovative Office Design Award.

         "We are deeply honored to receive these awards and recognitions, particularly among the best names in real estate and the world's leading independent brokerages. This recognizes our company's involvement in the industry, our willingness to embrace emerging trends, technologies and tools, and our commitment to the exceptional service that we offer our customers," said Saunders. "Our affiliations with LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio are complementary components in our success, helping us build valuable relationships with affiliate partners from around the globe and surrounding us with international market leaders who share their trusted insights and experience."
         Matt Drews, Director of Commercial Real Estate for Michael Saunders & Company, was a featured speaker on a panel discussion at the conference. In addition, two key members of the Michael Saunders & Company team served in LeadingRE leadership positions in 2016. David Gumpper, Chief Technology Officer of Michael Saunders & Company, was the MarTech Board Director. MarTech is the Marketing and Technology arm of LeadingRE. Susie Rosario, Michael Saunders & Company Director of Business Development, was a 2016 Mentor Program Graduate.

         "Having been in real estate for more than 40 years, I am convinced that the connections we make and share, our relationships with others, are truly what make a difference," said Saunders. "In addition to the significant contributions of Matt, David and Susie, we had many agents take time out of their busy schedules to attend the conference, participating in such events as the Performance Summit and the Luxury Portfolio Summit. This is a unique opportunity for them to connect, learn and collaborate – which ultimately is a tremendous benefit for our customers."

         LeadingRE was founded in 1997, with the purpose of creating a network of the best locally- and regionally-branded firms focused on raising the bar in real estate. It has grown to have affiliates in more than 4,000 offices across nearly 60 countries. LeadingRE affiliates encompass the industry's top-rated luxury real estate programs, as well as more #1 market share companies than any other network. Luxury Portfolio International®, the luxury face of LeadingRE, is a comprehensive program that markets the finest luxury properties and brokerages worldwide.

To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com. For more information about LeadingRE, visit www.leadingre.com.

