Brelby's SPACE JUNK Fun, Clever, Fast Paced with Lots of Heart
"Even on the first read, Goulder's script was fun, clever, fast-paced, and had a lot of heart," Perovich said. "The play has gotten stronger and more entertaining with each new draft."
With over 10 years of experience, Robert Fata has done sketch at ASU comedy, and stand-up sets all over the country. When he's not performing improv with Results May Vary, you can probably find him rolling for a new character in Dungeons & Dragons.
Fata read the synopsis of Space Junk, he said, "when the audition was posted, and immediately thought, 'I need to be a part of this.' When I got the part, I read through the script and was so happy it was everything I hoped it would be."
Perovich added, "With any new play, there is so much work to be done while moving through the rewrite process. While not necessarily a challenge, Goulder has done quite a bit of rewriting and fine tuning on the script. The environment that Brelby consistently creates for playwrights—
"Every day of rehearsal I learned something new about the story that I didn't notice in the first read through," Fata said. "The playwright and the director were both very on point with everything from subtle (and not so subtle) puns, to in-depth character nuance."
Perovich insisted, "Space Junk is entertaining, fun, and heart warming, with just the right amount of the ridiculous. Audiences looking for a fun night at the theatre—complete with plenty of laughs—should check out Goulder's latest play."
Fata agreed, "If you like slapstick, sci-fi references, and physical comedy, than this is the show for you. If you prefer meaty relationships, over the top characters, and drama, than this is the show for you. This show has everything, except sword-play. We're way too uncoordinated for sword-play."
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Space Junk plays April 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 9, 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Space Junk is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
