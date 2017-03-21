Modernize & do so quickly–but hammer relationship fundamentals for planning business success

Contact

Mentor Education MD and Founder Dr Mark Sinclair expects many financial planners will at first be challenged and confronted by the dual message and theme of the group's upcoming webinar this Wednesday morning – 'Earning more in Financial Services – Business vrs Practice' (details at bottom of page 2).The webinar will advocate in the strongest terms (and language) for advice practitioners to utilise every modern-day advancement in technology, processes, outsourcing, staffing, training and practices to build operational efficiencies within their businesses.In support, co-webinar presenter, Mentor Chairman & Non-Executive Director Dr Jim Taggart OAM said the new currency for businesses of all sizes is TIME and how effectively, efficiently – and creatively – it is used will determine the long-term success of these commercial ventures.Irrespective of age, all clients value their time and will not tolerate or retain a relationship with a financial planner if their transactional processes aren't quick, seamless, modern, ethical and compliant.Now for the twist that will further confront many of the webinar participants!"All those savings, efficiencies, improvements and capacity have to be channelled into developing deeper, closer and more meaningful personal relationships and interactions with clients", said Dr Taggart."In doing so, they will lay the foundation to better financial planning outcomes by the client willingly revealing those preciously guarded intimate insights and information a person only reveals to a trusted confidant"."Hence the most crucial ingredient in any planner/client relationship is trust and this can only be built over time on a platform of integrity, consistency, honesty, confidence, and genuine concern for the client".Adding his voice, Dr Sinclair said the environment of trust can't be hurried or faked and will be the single greatest investment within a practice.Ironically, it will deliver three immense ROI benefits –1. a reduction in marketing costs as clients will readily refer the planner to friends, family and business associates;2. long-term business and revenue growth; and3. a much more profitable and valuable business that will be attractive to prospective investors/buyers, staff, COIs, etc."No one in my opinion is better placed than Dr Taggart to teach these client-relationship building principles, which is a key unit in the Masters of Financial Planning degree co-delivered by Mentor Education and the University of Notre Dame" said Dr Sinclair."Over 23 years, Dr Taggart built and sold a highly successful financial planning business in Western Sydney and the seven habits he imbedded into all aspects of his practice are something that will make all financial planners sit up and take note. In the Webinar on Wednesday with Dr Taggart and I, you will see these habits in action, simple, yet profound because they are above all 'genuine'".Dr Jim Taggart's '7 Habits of a Highly Successful Financial Planner' are as follows –1. Put family first, ruling out times in your diary that are non-negotiables;2. Start each day by sending a message to your family members first, then staff and at least 10 clients to show that you are thinking of them;3. Divide your week into 10 sessions, be in the office one (e.g. Wednesday morning) and be on the road meeting and speaking to clients the other nine;4. Put your attention into your staff because good staff will always put your clients first;5. Build a support team who will receive and send emails on your behalf, give you a list of people to call each day, make appointments and action meeting outcomes (Dr Taggart had 3 front-line support staff);6. Take every opportunity to meet people, get to know them and brighten their day; and7. Cultivate relationships as your number-one, life-long, strategic asset.Many astute planners will understand why these seven habits lead to success. However, most will be very interested to hear Dr Taggart, in the webinar Wednesday morning, explain how he was able to so successfully implement them in his financial planning practice. This webinar is part of a Mentor Education's commitment to not only maintain currency, but practicality of knowledge for new, experienced and prospective financial services professionals.