NAAFA Announces the 2017 Size Diversity in Employment Tool Kits

NAAFA's Size Diversity in Employment Tool Kits address diversity of body size in the workforce and how this can increase brand loyalty, reputation and the bottom line.
 
 
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- NAAFA, a civil rights organization working for Equality at Every Size, has revised and re-tooled a unique business resource to change the definition of diversity in employment: the inclusion of size diversity.

We have revisited and revised the NAAFA Size Diversity Toolkit and are introducing the NAAFA Size Diversity in Employment Tool Kits, created in two parts to address the needs and concerns of business owners and executives as well as provide the necessary training for Human Resources and other hiring managers.

The Executive Summary makes a business case for size diversity and includes how size diversity can increase brand loyalty, reputation and the bottom line. It leads business owners and executives to understand the need to train their Human Resources and hiring managers to see how employees of varying body sizes are valuable and bring different perspectives and talents to the table.

The HR Training Guide functions as a training guide to help all Human Resources (HR) staff and other hiring managers recognize their bias against people of size and guard against those biases in the hiring and employment processes.

The HR Training Guide includes:

• Training scenarios with discussion questions

• Discussion of access and accommodation needs of applicants and employees         with large bodies

• A glossary of terms used throughout the document.

"The dimensions of diversity have expanded to include broader aspects such as thought, style, perspective and approach. Still one dimension remains to be addressed, size diversity," stated Darliene Howell, NAAFA's Board Chair. "NAAFA contends that diversity is not limited to the inclusion of people of different races and cultures; it includes sizes, shapes and other physical appearances and abilities."

You can access the 2017 NAAFA Size Diversity in Employment Tool Kits online on NAAFA's website at https://www.naafaonline.com/dev2/about/brochures.html

Founded in 1969, NAAFA is a non-profit civil rights organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for fat people. NAAFA works to eliminate discrimination based on body size and provide fat people with the tools for self-empowerment through public education, advocacy, and member support.

On the web: http://www.naafa.org

Contact
Peggy Howell
916-558-6880
***@naafa.org
