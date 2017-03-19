Spark Solar India Unveils 5 Bus Bar Solar Photovoltaic Modules

End

-- New 5 Bus Bar models are the latest additions to Spark Solar's line of high-efficiency solar panels. The 5 bus bar module is designed to offer optimal efficiency, better module reliability and higher returns.· Backed by Spark Solar's industry leading 12 year product warranty.· Designed to operate at high-efficiency as compared to 3 or 4 bus bar modules.Spark Solar today introduced three new 5 bus bar series photovoltaic module the SS320-5, SS315-5 and SS310-5. These new models are able to produce 320, 315, and 310 watts of power, respectively, and are a continuation of Spark Solar's line of high-efficiency solar panels."Spark Solar has been constantly innovating and reimagining the crystalline module technology" said Ashok Jakhete, Chairman, Spark Solar. "This addition to our industry-leading line of solar panels is the latest improvement in our array of renewable energy products.The newer models have 5 busbars connecting the cells in series. Additional busbars creates lower resistance between cells. Think of it as adding more lanes to the highway, more vehicles can pass through at one time.The result of the additional busbars is that the solar panels are about 2% more efficient than traditional panels. This means that they can give 2% more power output in the same size solar panel.For more information about Spark Solar, please visit