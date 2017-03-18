People LOVE Lifetime Montessori School in Santaluz on Yelp! Toddler, Pre-K & Montessori Elementary

Named 'People Love Us on Yelp!' Recipient LMS Has Earned 15 Five-Star Reviews in Last Five Years

-- Lifetime Montessori School (LMS) is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a special designation:the school has earned 'Yelp's!' highest honor."It's always welcome when a third-party walks in the front door with outstanding news about your performance,"Kristin Edwards, M.Ed., co-founder of the school, said last week."Being named a recipient of the 'People Love Us on Yelp!' award came straight out of the blue. What a wonderful surprise! First, to know how many parents thought about us enough to write a review and then—even better—to read so many glowing reports about our 'outstanding performance.' We're so honored!"In San Diego County, more than 60 Montessori schools are listed in Yelp!s rating and review services. Lifetime Montessori School has received a ranking of four and one-half-stars due to more than a dozen five-star reviews published on Yelp!—the highest five-star Montessori reviews in the County."We are blessed to be able to receive reviews online as well as written testimonials from parents and grandparents of the children at Lifetime Montessori School. However, when we were told of this honor, I was so pleased to see that Yelp! has recognized our school for the wonderful reviews that have been written about positive experiences that have taken place," Edwards said.The Lifetime Montessori School reviews consist of positive comments concerning their teachers, the learning environment, physical plant, safety and cost. And not just a few words written, either…some of the comments are hundreds and hundreds of words!Some of the best reviews consist of how 'Montessori in Action' has worked for their children and grandchildren. For example, a grandparent shared the following about how his seven year-old grandson implemented what he learned using the Montessori Method from school. "So here is a seven year-old boy observing a situation, and within a couple minutes he has come up with a strategy, developed a plan, convinced his team mates, instructed them, and together they executed the plan. Leadership, thinking outside the box, coaching, winning. I was so impressed." What an amazing review!Another parent wrote, "My son has a firm grasp on critical thinking and problem solving, and I believe that his teachers are instrumental in fostering his journey of learning." Edwards then shared, "This feedback confirms that we're making a positive difference with the future of tomorrow."Edwards continued with yet another five-star review, "A parent wrote about how the Montessori Method quickly solved their toddler's potty training problem…as well as learning how to use the toilet, wash and dry his hands, learn how to feed himself and eat at a table. This is what we do at Lifetime Montessori School."Unlike traditional schools, Montessori focuses on:• Teaching concepts rather than rote memorization• Placing children of different ages together so younger students learn from olderones—and older ones become leaders in the process• Children work at their chosen speed to individually solve project problems—andlearn self-reliance and independence in addition to answers.Lifetime Montessori School costs about $12,000 per year—comparable with faith-based and parochial schools and less than half than the two elite Pre K-6 private schools--La Jolla Country Day and Francis Parker School.True, the San Dieguito and Poway school districts are well regarded. But, their student-to-teacher ratios are about 1:23 rather than 1:9. Inasmuch as parents are forced to pay taxes for public schools and then forced again to pay tuition for private school, Montessori learning is like an annuity. We build independence, critical thinking and leadership skills that pay dividends during the teen and college years.Lifetime Montessori School serves 180 students aged eighteen months to nine years of age living in the Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Fairbanks Ranch, 4S Ranch and Del Sur communities.In 2016, LMS was awarded as one of San Diego's 'Three Best Preschools' by a national ranking organization.Toddler, preschool and Montessori elementary school sequences are taught.