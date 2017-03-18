 
Spring Fling Fashion Show Set for April 1 at MarketPlace at Factoria

Free Event Features Collections from Kahini Fashion Boutique, Emerging Designers
 
SEATTLE - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

SPRING FLING FASHION SHOW SET FOR APRIL 1

AT MARKETPLACE AT FACTORIA

EVENT FEATURES COLLECTIONS FROM

KAHINI FASHION BOUTIQUE

The Spring Fling Fashion Show will be held Saturday, April 1, from 2-4pm at the MarketPlace at Factoria (www.marketplaceatfactoria.com) , featuring a variety of casual, work and evening wear, plus a wedding collection.

The show is hosted by MarketPlace merchant Kahini Fashion Boutique (www.kahinifashion.com) and is free to all mall visitors.

Kahini Fashion will show its exclusive spring design line and Debut Wedding Collection.

The event will include a dance show and charity auction to benefit Dignity for Divas (www.dignityfordivas.org), a non-profit organization which supports women's homeless shelters.

Other MarketPlace merchants participating in the show are Olsen & Sons Fine Jewelry, Regis Hairstylists and inSpa.

VIP tickets are also available for $10 and $15 and include reserved seating, launch party with complimentary drinks and appetizers, swag bag or gift coupon. Emerging local fashion designers Noune Hovhannisyan and Sunny Kay will be participants in the show as well.

Reservations and more information are available at Eventbrite.com (www.eventbrite.com) - Spring Fashion Show.

The MarketPlace at Factoria hosts dozens of free events each year. Upcoming events include an Easter Party on April 15 and Child Safety Day on June 3.

Contact
Joy Sircar McMillen
425-747-2918
***@kahinifashion.com
End
Source:MarketPlace at Factoria
Email:***@kahinifashion.com
Tags:Free Event
Industry:Fashion
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
