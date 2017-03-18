News By Tag
Spring Fling Fashion Show Set for April 1 at MarketPlace at Factoria
Free Event Features Collections from Kahini Fashion Boutique, Emerging Designers
SPRING FLING FASHION SHOW SET FOR APRIL 1
AT MARKETPLACE AT FACTORIA
EVENT FEATURES COLLECTIONS FROM
KAHINI FASHION BOUTIQUE
The Spring Fling Fashion Show will be held Saturday, April 1, from 2-4pm at the MarketPlace at Factoria (www.marketplaceatfactoria.com)
The show is hosted by MarketPlace merchant Kahini Fashion Boutique (www.kahinifashion.com)
Kahini Fashion will show its exclusive spring design line and Debut Wedding Collection.
The event will include a dance show and charity auction to benefit Dignity for Divas (www.dignityfordivas.org)
Other MarketPlace merchants participating in the show are Olsen & Sons Fine Jewelry, Regis Hairstylists and inSpa.
VIP tickets are also available for $10 and $15 and include reserved seating, launch party with complimentary drinks and appetizers, swag bag or gift coupon. Emerging local fashion designers Noune Hovhannisyan and Sunny Kay will be participants in the show as well.
Reservations and more information are available at Eventbrite.com (www.eventbrite.com) - Spring Fashion Show.
The MarketPlace at Factoria hosts dozens of free events each year. Upcoming events include an Easter Party on April 15 and Child Safety Day on June 3.
Contact
Joy Sircar McMillen
425-747-2918
***@kahinifashion.com
